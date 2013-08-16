Andrew's Pet Palace - A New Online Pet Store Launches

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Pets are not just animals that a person or a family decides to adopt, pets become family members, companions and best friends. Nothing compares to the type of love and devotion a pet animal shows to it owners, thus it is the owners responsibility to take care of their pets in the best possible manner. Andrew's Pet Palace is a website that can help pet owners find the best products for their pets. This is truly a palace of pet products as the website features over 3,000 different pet products and adds hundreds of additional products each week.



Andrew's Pet Palace combines high quality products, reasonable prices and great customer service to provide their buyers the best value that will be hard to find anywhere else. People will be able to find a wide variety of products from various different brands for horses, cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, small pet animals such as birds, fish, hamsters and others, all pet owners will be able to find the product they have been looking for everywhere on this one website.



Andrew's Pet Palace is a website by people who are pet owners and are passionate about animals specially pets. A testament of their passion is the company’s commitment to support homeless and needy animals. Andrew's Pet Palace is always looking for non-profit organizations to become affiliates, and to help these needy animals the website has pledge to do the following:



1. Support non-profit affiliate organizations by donating 5% of member's orders.



2. Donate 10% of our profits to homeless and needy animals.



This means that by buying their pet products buyers are not only purchasing great products for their own pets but also helping other animals in need. Furthermore, customer loyalty is highly appreciated and rewarded on Andrew's Pets Palace, loyal customers enjoy exclusive offers on products and earn a chance to get featured on the website as an animal lover. New buyers also have something to look forward to when they buy products from this website. Andrew's Pet Palace first time buyers enjoy a FREE gift with their first order. Andrew's Pet Palace gladly offers FREE shipping whenever possible, that allows their buyers to save even more money.



Andrew's Pet Palace invites all pet owners to come and take a look at the huge variety of pet products in stock. The quality, the variety, the prices and their great offers will surely persuade them to create an account and start shopping for their own pets.



So why not buy a pet treat, or invest in some highly attractive pet apparel, pet collars leashes or simply buy the best and most wholesome quality of pet food from this website? Visit: http://www.Andrewspetpalace.com/



Media Contact

Alanna Spencer

info@Andrewspetpalace.com

Hayward, CA

www.Andrewspetpalace.com