Andrias Japonicus Aquaculture Market Offers Huge Growth Opportunities for the Future.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market is expected to increase its growth on the back of the expansion of the aquaculture industry and government initiatives taken to ensure the survival of threatened or near-threatened animal species. Increasing number of collaboration agreements between zoological parks, research institutes, and animal conservation organizations focusing on successful breeding and protection of Andrias japonicus could help strengthen the growth of the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market. Advancement of technologies and techniques used in aquaculture is also likely to contribute to the progress of the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market.



Demand to Increase with High Focus on Rebuilding Populations of Threatened Animal Species



The global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market is anticipated to largely benefit from the increasing need to protect endangered or threatened animal species. Aquaculture is considered to be an effective method of harvesting, rearing, and breeding animals in different kinds of water environments. It is also used to rebuild stocks and restore or improve habitats of endangered animal species. Thus, increasing application of aquaculture could create strong growth opportunities in the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market.



Players to Take Initiatives to Rebuild Spawning Sites and Promote Habitat Conservation



Some of the leading players of the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market are Zhejiang Yongqiang, Guangzhou Huabao, Guangdong Congduyuan, Zhejiang Dajiahao, and Shaanxi Longquan. Players are expected to partner with other research institutes, market participants, or aquaculture companies to share knowledge about their breeding methods and other resources to gain growth in the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market. Andrias japonicus aquaculture organizations could also develop new programs focusing on environment-friendly activities and initiatives to conserve habitats of the near-threatened species.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8168



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Imitation Wild Culture



? Indoor Breeding



By Application



? Medicinal Use



? Edible Use



? Others



The report offers deep analysis of key product type segments of the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market, viz. imitation wild culture and indoor breeding. According to sources, Andrias japonicus was first successfully bred in captivity by the Hiroshima City Asa Zoological Park in Japan. The Asa Zoo's techniques of building artificial dens are used by research institutes such as the Hanzaki Research Institute of Japan to breed Andrias japonicus. Among applications, medicinal use, edible use, and other segments have been studied in detail by the authors of the report. All of the segments of the global Andrias japonicus aquaculture market have been comprehensively analyzed based on market share, growth rate, and other factors.



By Region



Japan and the US are predicted to become high-growth markets for Andrias japonicus aquaculture in the near future. Also known as Japanese giant salamander, Andrias japonicus is endemic to Japan and found in northeastern Kyushu, Shikoku, and Honshu. The Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs federally protects Andrias japonicus as a special natural monument. Andrias japonicus holds great educational and cultural significance in Japan.



In the US, the National Zoological Park of the Smithsonian Institution had received many offspring of Andrias japonicus from another zoological park to set up a breeding program focused on the species. According to Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the Smithsonian's National Zoo is looking to become America's first zoo to successfully breed Andrias japonicus by imitating the living conditions, photoperiods, and water temperature of the species at the Asa Zoo, Japan.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8168



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.