Android App Developer Gopinathjee InfoSystem Launch 7x7 - Fruits Crush, A Free New Puzzle Game

Limburg, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- After the raging success of the game Candy Crush Saga, android app developers Gopinathjee InfoSystem have decided to take the game one step further by introducing their version of the infamous game called the 7x7 - Fruits Crush. This new game captures the straightforwardness and simplicity of its predecessor. The fruit crush saga is easy to grasp, player can destroy or “crush” the fruits by moving fruits to horizontal, vertical or diagonal rows, to match with same color fruits, the fruits need to be dragging across the board to gain scores. The developers have made the game simple yet challenging for the players to ensure hours of addictive game play.



This candy crush fruits version is currently available only for the android platform and has been gradually gaining popularity because of its high quality of graphics and animation. The game has received sixteen 5 stars ratings of Google play and multiple positive reviews from players. Sandeep Italiya writes:



“It's a Great Fun...”



The game includes various features such as:



Resume game option

Auto save

Bomb or Undo when needed

High Quality graphics

High score list

High Quality animation

Option to share score on Facebook

Sound and Music effects for every level

Addictive gameplay



The developers have chosen to go with fruits to crush because it combines some of the most popular elements well known smart phone games. Various Games and app are the new source of entertainment, smartphone accompany their users almost everywhere which gives them the capability to entertain themselves anywhere and at any time they desire. Games such as the fruit crush puzzle provide hours of fun, which can be enjoyed by people of all ages due to its simplicity.



7x7 - Fruits Crush is available for download on Google play for free. The game is similar to the classic game Bejeweled where the fundamental aim of the game is to create longer line of matching colored jewels to achieve higher scores and other power ups similarly in this game players should try to make lines of 4 and more fruits for maximum effect.



About Gopinathjee InfoSystem

Gopinathjee InfoSystem are developers of various online games and smartphone apps, their games and apps have been developed to provide people high quality entertainment and convenience all at the same time. 7x7 - Fruits Crush Saga is currently available on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gopinathjee.fruitcrush



Media Contact:



Gopinathjee InfoSystem

Nieuw Eyckholt 300, Heerlen

Limburg 6419

Netherlands

gopinathjeeinfo@gmail.com