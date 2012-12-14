Android Developers Rush to Promote Applications on Newly Launched Droidappoftheday.com

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- With there being so many apps in the Google Play store for consumers to choose from, bloggers and developers can sometimes find it difficult to get noticed. Droid App of the Day is an exciting new advertising and promotion platform that helps solve this problem with many great options. Unlike many other review websites, Droid App of the Day provides free reviews of Android apps, allowing shoestring budget developers with little money a number of options to get started.



According to the Webmaster, “the site has been around since October 2011, and in just over a year has been visited almost 200,000 times, with a growing active user base”. The site also offers an official Android application – Droid App of the Day - that will get a developer’s app promoted in numerous application markets.



IDC is forecasting smart phone shipments to grow 38.8% year-over-year to a phenomenal 686 million units in 2012. With the uptake of Android devices growing faster than iPhone or Windows devices, the importance of advertising platforms such as Droid App of the Day will become increasingly more valuable to developers.



The advertising options available include:

- Free reviews on Droid App of the Day

- Paid reviews on Droid App of the Day

- Banner Advertising

- Sponsored Posts on Droid App of the Day

- In-applicaton advertising on a number of popular Google Play applications, such as Droid App of the Day, Emulators for Droid , Top of the Web and Search Hub.



Here is what some of the users say about the site: "Really good gig, good quality site and early delivery. This is a must have for app developers." "I was blown away with the written review! Could not have said it better myself. Thanks for such a quick turnaround, too! Highly recommended. :)" "Fantastic service and great seller. Highly recommend and will use again. Thanks!" "Great service and more than I expected. Highly recommended!"



"Wonderful... Great Customer Service Experience! Excellent place to advertise, and the seller really takes time to understand your needs. Wow! One of the Best experiences..."



To learn more about this exciting new advertising and promotion platform for bloggers and Android app developers please click on this link now: www.droidappoftheday



About Droid App of the Day

Droid App of the Day will help fill smart phone users with the best android applications and games available. Every day, a new application or game will be hand picked to download and enjoy. Readers get personalised reviews of the daily application, and follow easy links to download the app directly from Google Play.



