Android Jelly Bean Brings Better User Interface, Usability and Functionality

09/05/2012 -- Google revealed the next version of its mobile OS platform, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Given that this version of Android was established to not be 5.0, no substantial changes were likely in this release. Then again Google did take a huge step in enhancing the overall Android experience with Jelly Bean. It's built on the strong points of the 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and takes them a step further.



Jelly Bean Android 4.1 Features



Smoother UI



Even the most biggest Android user would have to agree that user experience with the Android UI was sometimes laggy and not as smooth, when compared to the design of iOS. The user interface was highly improved from the release of ICS but wasn’t perfect. With Jelly Bean Google has demonstrated that it takes user comments seriously and is serious to improve the Android UI. Jelly Bean is a step in the right direction.



Android “Jelly Bean” is improved to deliver Android’s best performance on your phone or tablet. It expands the vsync timing across all drawing and animation and has triple buffering for graphics to make up for a consistent and “buttery” smooth UI. This is even more enhanced by synchronizing effect that guesses your next move and provided a CPU input boost at the next touch to make certain there is no latency.



Expandable Notifications



Android notifications have always been brilliant. Jelly Bean delivers improved notifications that can be expanded or collapsed with a simple motion. You can carry out activities on the notifications or long-press the notification for additional options. In addition, notifications now support images and have configurable priority.



Resizable Widgets



Widgets are a well-liked and exclusive feature of Android. Have you been troubled by the message “Not enough space”, when you try to add another widget next to other widgets or icons to a screen? Jelly Bean lets users to resize widgets that automatically resizes to the space available on the display. The widget date renews as the size is changed based to the widget size and could display better or larger graphics or more options.



Android Beam



Android Beam has been a feature of Android from the Ice Cream Sandwich but it's uses have been quite minimal. Google has granted it a little surge in the right path in Jelly Bean.



In Android 4.1, Android Beam makes it simpler to share pictures, videos and documents using Bluetooth for the data transfer. Tap your Android device with another appropriate device to match them together. Android Beam then hands over from NFC to Bluetooth, making it very simple to control the transfers of a file from one phone to another.



Final Thoughts



The feature list is goes on, but to conclude, Jelly Bean brings substantial improvement to the performance and UI of Android devices. For now, we are just wondering what will be the name of the next Android release...



