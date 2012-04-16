Android Market Central Reviews Wide Range of Android Smartphone Apps

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Android Market Central brings latest Android app reviews for smartphones and tablets online. Their website AndroidMarketCentral.com includes different categories like Game Apps and Entertainment Apps to make the search easier. The reviews are detailed and helpful for the users as the reviewers include detailed studies and trials of the apps and make non-biased evaluations.



The website features reviews of a wide array of applications, maintaining the suitability of users of different age groups. “Though there are a variety of apps, we include app reviews that are useful for all different users on the Android OS. People of all ages are using smartphones, tablets and other devices, so it makes sense to provide information that is not targeted for any particular user group. Thus, different users can easily search their preferred Android app reviews on our site,” says a reviewer at Android Market Central.



The car racing gaming apps are quite popular in the android market and many interesting app reviews are posted regularly at Android Market Central. The readers like the easy-to-understand tone of the reviews and get a clear idea of what type of levels and excitement they can expect from such games. This comes as a good help before downloading and playing the games. For example, one such review reads, “One can make it a social media game, as anybody can invite his or her Facebook friends to challenge the game. Once it is done, players can publish the score in Facebook fan pages.” Many innovative racing games that are available at Google play, get reviewed at Android Market Central.



“For adults or older folk we have a few special applications that will entertain them and at the same time will help them to learn a few things,” commented one of the regular reviewers of the company. Scott's Submarine is one of the favorite applications among both the younger and elder ones that has already created a buzz and has received enough rating in the android app review. The exclusive functionality offers an educational touch to the application. On the screen, there is a simple tap that will allow the player to take picture of preferable scenes. If a young player sees a marine animal, he or she will be provided with important information on that animal as well. This application is solely for them who have special interest in under water world.



The site brings reviews of many other interesting and popular applications like Dragon’s Lair, Penguin Wings, Bouncing Balls, Shooting Warrior, Ambience, etc.



Android Market Central has also emerged as an advertising platform to promote latest the Android apps. “We have good news for those who are passionate about application development and looking for a potential platform to advertise. Users/Developers can advertise their apps, or ask for a review. We supervise a page where you can post your applications that will be reviewed and rated by our experienced android app review experts,” explained the chief developer of the company. To know more about the company visit: http://androidmarketcentral.com