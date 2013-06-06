Android Personal Security App That Could Actually Save Lives

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Imagine an app that contacts you daily to ask if you are ok. If you fail to respond at a user specified time, the Robochek Life Sentry App automatically sends a help text message to your emergency contacts asking them to check in on you.



With more than 200 million people living alone in the world and almost 300 million Android driven smartphones capable of monitoring personal security using Robochek, this app could be a life saver for many.



Do your friends or family visit or contact you daily? No? If you disappear, how would they know? How long would it take them to realize you are missing and begin to look for you? Where would they look?



At a time you specify, Robochek automatically contacts you daily to ask “Is everything OK?” If you press yes, the app sleeps until the next day to repeat the question.



If you fail to respond, it will repeat this question every hour until you press yes. If you fail to respond all day, Robochek will automatically request help using your personalized text message sent to up to three of your emergency contacts at the time you specify.



Robochek also provides the GPS location for the smartphone and as many details as you have provided in the message about your plans for the day. This information will make it easier to find you through GPS or backtrack to the locations where you had planned to be.



“Our primary goal with our Robochek Life Sentry app is to make mobile personal security available to everyone. It is our sincere hope Robochek will help save many lives and reduce the stress, anguish and worry of family and friends who are concerned about a loved one who lives alone, whether nearby or possibly in a far off city.” - Robochek Designer Jerry Decker



This app is available now from Robochek at Google Play



The Robochek Life Sentry app is in both English and Spanish. Visit our website for more information : http://robochek.com/



Watch Testimonial #1, Testimonial #2 or Operation Demo and our Easter Egg



About Robochek

Originally designed as an online subscription service, it quickly became evident a Robochek Life Sentry app would be an optional and lower cost method to help save many lives. We put the automation of the online service on hold to complete and make available the Robochek android app and are currently working on an iPhone version. The Robochek app is a direct result of older friends who lived alone being found dead after several days because friends and family could not contact them or visit daily to make sure they were ok. Designer/inventor/technician/researcher/writer Jerry Decker runs what has been called “the grandfather of alternative science websites”, http://www.keelynet.com which started as a BBS in 1988 and is now in its 25th year.



