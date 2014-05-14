Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Android Smartphones & Tablets Installed Base by Device Model, Form Factor, Country & Region Q2'2012 Q2 2012 NA 7,800 7,800 13-Aug-2012 "Covering over 600 Tablets and Smartphones from 63 vendors, this XLS database tracks Android activations by individual device model, form factor, vendor, country and region. The target audience for this report includes handset manufacturers, application developers and mobile network operators. All variants of particular device series are individually covered in the database. As an example, for the Samsung Galaxy S series, the GT-i7500, Galaxy, GT-i9000, Galaxy S, GT-i9100, Galaxy S II, Galaxy S II LTE and all other individual variations are covered individually.



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The following parameters are covered for each device model in each country and region:



Manufacturer

Model

Form Factor

Installed Base (Millions)

Android OS Version

Integrated Memory (MB)*

Processor*

Web Browsing Capabilities

Display Size (pixels)

Size (mm)



-Available for approximately 70 % of all devices The following countries are covered in this database:



Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

North America: US

Western Europe: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy

Eastern Europe: Poland

Latin & Central America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti



Companies Mentioned



Acer

Alcatel

Altek

Archos

ASUS

AUX

BBK

Casio

Changhong

Commtiva

Coolpad

Dell

Dopod

EPHONE

Fujitsu

GarminAsus

General Mobile

Gigabyte

Go Tech

Haier

HCL

Hesense

Hisense

HTC

Huawei

Hyundai

iBall

i-Mobile

INQ Mobile

Karbonn Mobiles

KT Tech

KTFT

K-Touch

Kyocera

Lava

Lenovo

LG

Micromax

Milagrow

Motorola

NEC

NGM Mobile

Olive

ONDA

OPPO

Panasonic

Pantech & Curitel

Samsung

Sharp

SK telesys

Sony

Sony Ericsson

Spice Mobiles

Toshiba

Trident

Umeox

Videocon Mobile

Viewsonic

Wentto

Yusun

Zonda

ZTE

Zync



Countires Covered



Argentina

Brazil

Australia

Chile

China

Colombia

Ecuador

France

Germany

Guatemala

Haiti

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Mexico

Peru

Poland

Singapore

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

UK

US

Venezuela

Vietnam

Philippines



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