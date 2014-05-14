ResearchMoz include new market research report"Android Smartphones & Tablets Installed Base by Device Model, Form Factor, Country & Region Q2'2012" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Android Smartphones & Tablets Installed Base by Device Model, Form Factor, Country & Region Q2'2012 Q2 2012 NA 7,800 7,800 13-Aug-2012 "Covering over 600 Tablets and Smartphones from 63 vendors, this XLS database tracks Android activations by individual device model, form factor, vendor, country and region. The target audience for this report includes handset manufacturers, application developers and mobile network operators. All variants of particular device series are individually covered in the database. As an example, for the Samsung Galaxy S series, the GT-i7500, Galaxy, GT-i9000, Galaxy S, GT-i9100, Galaxy S II, Galaxy S II LTE and all other individual variations are covered individually.
Browse Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of this Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/android-smartphones-and-tablets-installed-base-by-device-model-form-factor-country-and-region-q22012-report.html
The following parameters are covered for each device model in each country and region:
Manufacturer
Model
Form Factor
Installed Base (Millions)
Android OS Version
Integrated Memory (MB)*
Processor*
Web Browsing Capabilities
Display Size (pixels)
Size (mm)
-Available for approximately 70 % of all devices The following countries are covered in this database:
Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines
North America: US
Western Europe: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy
Eastern Europe: Poland
Latin & Central America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti
Companies Mentioned
Acer
Alcatel
Altek
Archos
ASUS
AUX
BBK
Casio
Changhong
Commtiva
Coolpad
Dell
Dopod
EPHONE
Fujitsu
GarminAsus
General Mobile
Gigabyte
Go Tech
Haier
HCL
Hesense
Hisense
HTC
Huawei
Hyundai
iBall
i-Mobile
INQ Mobile
Karbonn Mobiles
KT Tech
KTFT
K-Touch
Kyocera
Lava
Lenovo
LG
Micromax
Milagrow
Motorola
NEC
NGM Mobile
Olive
ONDA
OPPO
Panasonic
Pantech & Curitel
Samsung
Sharp
SK telesys
Sony
Sony Ericsson
Spice Mobiles
Toshiba
Trident
Umeox
Videocon Mobile
Viewsonic
Wentto
Yusun
Zonda
ZTE
Zync
Countires Covered
Argentina
Brazil
Australia
Chile
China
Colombia
Ecuador
France
Germany
Guatemala
Haiti
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Korea
Malaysia
Mexico
Peru
Poland
Singapore
Spain
Taiwan
Thailand
UK
US
Venezuela
Vietnam
Philippines
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