Android TV Market Will Increase at a CAGR of 2.73% Reaching US$ 65357.22 Mn by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Android TV is a part of the Android Operating System which mostly includes applications such as set up box, digital media players, TVs and soundbars which created by Google. It also comes pre-installed with wireless network connectivity, internet and Bluetooth as well as with additional options such as Google Play Music, YouTube etc. Due to he increase in standard of living, people have started replacing their old TVs to sleek looking and aesthetically better looking TVs which will also increase the demand for the android TV market.



The android TV market is estimated at US$ 57408.23 mn in 2018. It is expected that the market will increase at a CAGR of 2.73% reaching US$ 65357.22 mn by the end of 2025.



Research Methodology



Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global android TV market. The report is based on in depth evaluation of android TV from primary as well as secondary sources. The report involves drivers and restraints that impact the market in positive as well as negative way. The report is segmented by type and application to give in depth information to the readers about the different segments of the market. The regional outlook and competitive analysis will help readers understand the expansion opportunities and competition of the market.



Affordability of 32 Inch Android TV to Fuel the Growth Opportunities



The demand for 32 inch android TVs will rise as these are the cheaper option as compared to bigger TVs and also have all the similar functions as larger TVs. The 32 inch android will not take up a larger space in houses which also makes them easier to install in living rooms as well as in bedrooms. It is expected that the demand for 32 inch android TV will fuel the market during the forecast period.



Private Use of Android TV due to High Quality and Easy Accessible Apps to Drive Market



Innovation of technology in android TV market has increased the demand from the private segment. The factors like 4K HD display, integrated software, pre-installed applications and sleek aesthetic body have made these TVs popular. Due to the changing life style and urbanisation, people have started investing into higher technologically advanced devices which has significantly increased the demand for android TV market. Commercial industries have also started adopting the use of android TV market as it is easy to control the application showcased to the public.



North America to Dominate the Global Android TV Market



Applications like artificial intelligence and business analytics have developed in the North America. Business have majority started adopting and innovating advanced technology such android TVs. Due to these reasons North America is expected to dominate the market further.



Global Android TV Market Competitive Analysis



Key drivers of the global android market are majorly focusing on product development and innovation, expansion and acquisition. One of the key players in the global android TV market is Sony. In 2019, Sony Pictures Television announced to have acquired Silvergate Media.



Other key drivers to fuel the market also include Hisense, TCL, Foxconn, Skyworth, Haier, Xiaomi, Changhong, Panasonic, TOSHIBA, and Konka.



