Android Users Brace Up for Unbelievable Deals from Imoblife.Inc May Sales

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- This May is going to be one big surprise for Android users everywhere. IMobLife.Inc, a leading company of android app development, has launched its May sales. The sales feature, apps (All-In-One Toolbox; Memory Booster and Battery Booster) with huge discount on regular price; and a ton of free apps. For just $ 3, users can harvest 3 of the most popular apps in the Android market. This is a great deal customers simply cannot afford to miss.



The offer is valid from May 23rd 2014, to May 28th 2014.



During this period, the Memory Booster app price will be deducted by 30%, and users buy All-In-One Toolbox, will receive Battery Booster Full free of charge.



The main highlight of this sale is the All-In-One Toolbox app that is by far the best and highly functional app on the market. For less than $ 2 Android users can access 29 distinct features in a compact 2 MB package, and there is still more: users who buy the app, will receive the Battery Booster app for free, which is another great app from the IMobLife team.



Major features of the All-In-One Toolbox : Cache cleaner, history cleaner, apk cleaner, SD card cleaner, startup manager, bloat ware clean(preinstalled system app clean), flashlight, compass, to name is a few. The list of features in the package is endless and the fact that the offer provides the buy one get one free is unbelievable given how popular this app is. With this app installed, android users could save huge space for the smart phone, and great deal of time, since the app offers auto clean feature, makes the cleaning easier and faster on scheduled time. After buying the All-In-One Toolbox, users will receive Battery Booster Full, a must have app for users whose battery is running away to fast.



Next up on the list of amazing offers is the 70% off on the Memory booster app which is again a top player in the market. This app is just what any and every Android smart phone user needs as it helps free up space in the phone, fix the stuck, slow issue, enhance performance and in general increase the productivity of the phone.



With the auto boos feature, users could set up their own performance target, and the app Memory Booster Full does the rest. The app boosts at set time, set memory level and device lock, thus protect the smartphone from all lag and unresponsive issues.



About the developer Imoblife.Inc

IMobLife Inc., an innovative, young and promising company that was founded in 2004 by two creative and enthusiastic young programmers. It is dedicated in developing and publishing free android software, including android games and applications, which cover system tools, entertainment, health, Lifestyle and personal productivity, etc. The company is developing pretty fast as time flies. And there would be more great products delivered to users.



To know more about the sale offers and read up on the list of features within each app category, log onto www.downloadandroid.info



Media Contact

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=imoblife.toolbox.full



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Jane, Director of public relations

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