AndroidHub.com.au Launches Bespoke Customised Firmware for Its Australian Android Tablet Customers

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- In the last few years tablet computing has taken the world by storm. Thousands of tablet devices from a huge range of manufacturers are sold every year. These tablets are becoming more powerful all the time, with newer models capable of almost all of the entertainment functions of a desktop PC or laptop. Many of these tablets run Google’s Android OS.



One tablet related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is AndroidHub.com.au, an Australian Android tablet retailer which has built up a reputation for selling an extremely attractive, functional and powerful Android tablet.



Unlike most electronics e-commerce websites, AndroidHub.com.au does not offer a vast range of tablets. They only sell one model. This presents a much more simple and institutive shopping experience for their customers. This tablet is sold with customised software that cannot be bought from anywhere else. This allows the tablet to be functional straight out of the box, instead of forcing the user to spend a long time setting it up before it is useful.



For customer piece of mind, the site provides a year long warranty on their products, as well as a 14 day money back guarantee for anyone who is not completely satisfied.



AndroidHub.com.au provides products only to the Australian market and do not currently ship their products overseas.



A spokesperson for the website said: “We’re dedicated to providing the very best product at the very best price, and when we found it we didn’t feel there was any need to confuse our customers with a huge number of different options. When you have the single best product, you only need one option, so that is what we provide. The tablet that we sell, as well as being a powerful and reliable piece of hardware, also comes preloaded with our own custom designed firmware. That means it has superior software functionality to any tablet available anywhere else on the market. We’re so confident in the quality of this product that we are willing to offer a one-year warranty and a fourteen-day money back guarantee. We genuinely believe it is the best tablet available, at the best price possible, and it is only available in this configuration at our website.”



About AndroidHub.com.au

