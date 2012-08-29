AndroidMag.com Gains Praise for Its Up-To Date Android News and Tips

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Since Google lets anybody use Android for free, many hardware manufacturers choose to install Android on their smartphones and tablets. Today, Android provides users around the world with a fast and effective mobile operating system.



Despite Android’s rise in popularity, many people are unfamiliar with the operating system. Some users might only use Apple’s iOS on their iPhones, for example, without ever having experienced Android. AndroidMag.com has been gaining praise on a number of forums for its plethora of editorial content on Android related issues.



AndroidMag.com features articles on numerous Android products from smartphones to tablets. AndroidMag.com seeks to educate prospective Android users and experienced Android users alike. Their objective is to establish itself as the internet’s best Android magazine website. A spokesperson explained:



“As fans of the Android operating system we grew frustrated with having to search several sites to find the latest news and information on Android related products. It was this frustration that led to the formation of the site. We decided to pull together all the elements of our favorite Android sites to produce the number one resource for all Android related news.”



One of the sites most popular articles discusses the world’s most popular Android smartphones. Well-known phones like the Samsung Galaxy S III made the list, as well as some underrated smartphones like the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play. A similar article discusses the best Android tablets currently on the market. These articles prove particularly popular with the AndroidMag.com readers.



A spokesperson explained how AndroidMag.com chooses which Android tablets and smartphones are the best options for consumers:



“There are so many different Android smartphones and tablets on the market, and it can be difficult for the average consumer to know which one would work best for their needs. Our informative articles seek to provide unbiased assistance to those seeking a new Android device, whether it is a smartphone or a tablet. Our rankings incorporate factors like popularity, usability, price, and performance.”



Another one of the sites most popular features include the latest Android phone tips that tell users how to get the most out of their Android devices. One tip shows visitors how to make calls on an Android tablet, for example, while other tips focus on optimizing the Android UI.



Along with featuring the latest news about Android smartphones and tablets, AndroidMag.com seeks to keep users up to date on the latest news involving Google. Since the mobile industry is constantly evolving, AndroidMag.com wants to establish itself as the source Android fans turn to for their daily news updates.



A spokesperson explained their approach to reporting the latest news:



“We take reporting the latest Android news very seriously. We have numerous well placed sources that give us advance warning of the latest developments in the market which allows us to bring the very latest news to our visitors.”



About AndroidMag.com

AndroidMag.com is a magazine-style website that features news, reviews, tips, and other information about the Android mobile operating system. For more information, please visit: http://www.androidmag.com