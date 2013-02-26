ANDTEK with a Strong Presence in the Middle East / Munich UC Specialist Signs Partner Agreement with CCMENA

Munich / Hallbergmoos, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- ANDTEK GmbH has signed an agreement with value added distributor "CCMENA", Dubai. The Munich unified communications specialist thus significantly strengthens its presence in the Middle East, considered among experts as one of the world’s fastest growing regions for unified communications/IP communication. The partner agreement comprises the entire product range of ANDTEK.



According to findings from representative studies, over every second company in the Middle East plans to use unified communications applications within the next three years.



The tailor-made unified communications solutions of Munich-based ANDTEK GmbH, distinguished by their resiliency and reliability as well as high scalability and central administration, are now available in this flourishing market. For over 10 years, ANDTEK has provided development and integration expertise in the area of modern IP communications and can draw on a rich wealth of experience from numerous major projects. Many large companies such as banks and insurance companies, medium-sized businesses, as well as local authorities and public authorities, rely on the expertise of the Munich-based unified communications specialists.



"With our partnership with CCMENA, we expect an even stronger presence of our IP communication solutions and the optimum support of customers in this region with first-class unified communications services," says ANDTEK Managing Director Roland Russwurm.



CCMENA has its headquarters in Dubai and for many years has provided, as a value added distributor, Cisco Unified Communications applications and services, among other things. CCMENA cooperates closely with Cisco UAE (United Arab. Emirates) in the Middle East and with renowned partners of the region.



The cooperation agreement between ANDTEK and CCMENA encompasses the entire product range of ANDTEK. This includes the "Contact Center", a highly scalable call distribution software with central administration of the entire customer service including monitoring of agents as well as detailed statistics on calls (accepted/lost/ignored). A further highlight is the attendant console solution "AND Desktop AC" for large customer databases and CRM systems, specifically designed for large corporations with partly over 100,000 employees. In databases and directories, employees can conduct searches in a variety of formats and access hundreds of thousands of entries at lightning speed – via IP phone, web browser or directly on the PC. The employees can direct external phone calls to the correct workplace at any time – regardless of the branch or department in which the corresponding staff is located.



"CCMENA is a special partner for us, because we can make use of the many years of experience and first-class customer relationships for joint development of the market," says ANDTEK Managing Director Roland Russwurm.



About ANDTEK GmbH

ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



