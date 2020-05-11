Anechoic Chamber Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Anechoic Chamber Market by Type (Semi Anechoic chamber and Full Anechoic chamber), End-Use Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, IT & Telecom, Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Medical, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Anechoic Chamber Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% and reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025; the global market size estimation is provided from 2017 to 2025. The primary reason responsible for the growth of the market is the standardization of electronic products globally, mandatory EMC testing of medical equipment, and increase in the brand proposition of the companies.



Anechoic chamber market for semi anechoic chamber to grow at highest CAGR in 2020



The semi anechoic chamber market holds the largest share of about 80% of the total market size in the year 2020. The reason for this huge market demand is its unique characteristic that allows the user to constantly adjust for background noise. This allows the user to test the components faster as compared to other chambers. It makes the semi anechoic chamber perfect for immunity testing and keeping an eye on compliant emissions. This also allows the user to have more accurate testing and also is less risky of damages. The demand for semi anechoic chambers is expected to grow due to the unique characteristics it possess.



Market for IT & telecom application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



In the IT & Telecom sector, servers, blade servers, Ethernet switches, routers, photocopiers, fax machines, cables, and many other information technology equipment (ITE) comes under the category of electromagnetic compatibility. The growth of wireless mobile subscribers has completely outnumbered the number of wired subscribers. This unprecedented growth exponentially increases the number of equipment in the system, and the large concentration of the system over limited space further increases the chance for electromagnetic interference. Thus, the designers and manufacturers, through EMC/EMI/RF testing, assure the performance of IT & Telecom equipment, in terms of both hardware and software. Equipment testing is conducted during R&D, manufacturing, and certification stages. With EMC/EMI/RF testing, mobile device manufacturers can ensure that the new products adhere to global standards.



The implementation of 5G technology will also introduce new devices that can adapt to the latest 5G technology. The testing of the 5G transmission antennas through EMC/EMI/RF testing will help to assure that the antennas are working properly. There will be many 5G devices whose components would be needed to be tested by the anechoic chambers. The anechoic chamber also helps to determine the best position for positioning the 5G radio equipment and the antennas so that they get the best possible signals.



APAC to hold largest share of anechoic chamber market in 2020



The anechoic chamber market in APAC is projected to reach USD 589.7 million by 2025, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. APAC holds the largest share that is about 40% of the anechoic chamber market e.



The growing demand for modern gadgets and latest medical innovations offers wide scope of opportunities for the anechoic chambers. Various aerospace companies are also investing in production in APAC region due to cheap labor services and also because of ease in foreign investments norms. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the anechoic chamber market in APAC region



Key players in the anechoic chamber market include TDK Corporation (Japan), ESCO (ETS) (US), MVG (France), Eckel Industries (USA), and Albatross Projects (Germany). TDK Corporation is an electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.



