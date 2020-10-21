Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market by Top Manufacturers, Demand and Supply 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow from $22.9 billion in 2019 to $36.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9%. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. There is an increased demand for respiratory devices such ventilators, nebulizers, pulse oximeters and spirometers since oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe Covid-19 infection, and this factor is contributing to the market growth. In order to compensate for lack of ventilators due to the huge demand and short supply, hospitals have started to convert anesthesia machines into breathing machines. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $34.5 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.



The preference for wearable and portable medical devices is increasing and companies in the respiratory devices market are developing wearable respiratory devices to improve patient monitoring. Wearable respiratory devices are mainly worn on the torso and are used to calculate the patient's breathing rate by measuring movements of the chest wall. They are available in various forms such as small dimensional sensors, belts, and band-aid like devices. These devices are usually connected to specialty smartphone apps that capture and interpret data and store the data in cloud data repositories focusing on main areas of respiratory healthcare including pulse oximetry, pulmonary ventilation, air quality assessment, and activity tracking. Wearable respiratory devices reduce the workload of healthcare providers, improve the efficiencies of diagnostics, reduce costs incurred by patients in regular checkups and improve patients comfort. Researchers at the University of California and Khine Labs are investing in major research projects to develop comfortable wearables for patients suffering from respiratory diseases.



The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities that manufacture anesthesia and respiratory devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.



1) By Type: Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic); Anesthesia Machines; Anesthesia Disposables; Respiratory Disposables

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Others

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment; Disposables



Companies Mentioned: Resmed Inc.; General Electric Company; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Medtronic Plc



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices indicators comparison.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



