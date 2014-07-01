Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 21.6 billion in 2019.



Rise in the number of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs), asthma and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) are primary factors driving the growth of this market. A considerable rise in the total number of surgeries conducted globally has also boosted the growth of anesthesia devices market. Sophistication and persistent technological advances by respiratory and anesthesia devices manufacturers is another driving factor for the growth of this industry Moreover, merger of information technology and nanotechnology into these devices has helped in miniaturization of these devices. The shift of patient preference from hospital care devices to home healthcare devices has further accelerated growth and encouraged the provision of easy to use and portable devices that have paved a new way to revive this once mature market.



Saturation in western countries, especially the U.S. and Europe, coupled with unfavorable taxation policies has negatively affected the growth of the market in these regions. Companies are now vying for growth in emerging markets namely India, China and Brazil. The major players in this industry are also facing stiff competition from the regional manufacturers of these countries. However, robust R&D and continuous innovation has helped the big players of this market to retain their strong position in the market. In addition manufacturers such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Teleflex and Drager have created a strong brand image with high end quality products supporting their strong market position.



The anesthesia machines market was valued to be USD 3.0 billion in year 2012 and is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Moreover, the anesthesia disposables market which includes anesthesia masks and anesthesia accessories is expected to have the fastest growth of the total anesthesia devices market by 2019. The respiratory devices market includes respiratory equipments, disposables and measurement devices market. The total respiratory devices market was valued to be USD 6.2 billion and is anticipated to have a strong growth in the coming years of forecast. Moreover, the respiratory measurement devices market is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 7% from 2013 to 2019.



Geographically the North American market accounted for the largest share of anesthesia and respiratory devices and is valued at more than USD 4 billion in 2012. However,Asian countries namely India and China are witnessing fast growth and are predicted to emerge as dominating markets in the near future owing to rise in awareness and increased disposable income in these nations.



The major players of this market are GE Healthcare, Drager, Philips Healthcare, Covidien, Teleflex and others. Recently, GE Healthcare introduced iVent 101 Signature which is a portable ventilator and provides comprehensive pressure support therapy. Thus, the companies in this industry are now focusing on providing easy to use and portable devices for home care monitoring.



The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented as follows:



Anesthesia Devices Market, By Types



Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Disposables



Respiratory Devices Market, By Types



Respiratory Equipments

Respiratory Disposables

Respiratory Measurement Devices



Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



