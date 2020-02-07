London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- The anesthesia and respiratory devices market consists of sales of anesthesia and respiratory devices and related services by entities that manufacture anesthesia and respiratory devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for home healthcare, increased prevalence of respiratory diseases globally, increased number of surgical procedures, the rise in the size of geriatric population and the rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries.



Going forward, rising outsourcing of the production of medical devices, increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, large pool of undiagnosed populations, changing climate, technological advances in medical devices, and growing use of tobacco leading to chronic respiratory diseases will drive the growth.



Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation: -



By Type Of Equipment - The anesthesia and respiratory devices market can be segmented by type of equipment

1.Respiratory Devices

2.Anesthesia Machines

3.Respiratory Disposables

4.Anesthesia Disposables



The respiratory devices market was the largest segment of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market, accounting for 60% of the total in 2018. Going forward, the fastest-growing segments in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market will be anesthesia machines and respiratory devices, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.8% and 2.1% respectively.



By Type Of Expenditure – The anesthesia and respiratory devices market for each country is segmented by type of expenditure

1.Public

2.Private



The USA was the largest country in terms of private expenditure on anesthesia and respiratory devices, accounting for $4.94 billion in 2018.



By Geography - The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



North America was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, accounting for 48% of the total in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.



Some of the major key players involved in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Resmed Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc, SunMed, Getinge Group, Masimo, Teleflex Inc., 3M, Novartis, Masimo Corporation, Draegerwerk AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Dickinson & Company, Becton, M.I.C Co., Ltd.



