High prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in population along with urbanization and increase in geriatric population is fueling the market demand.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size – USD 30.12 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Industry Trends – Innovation in respiratory care devices.
The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 50.30 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These devices are used for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These devices help patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases and respiratory diseases.
Growth in people suffering from respiratory diseases coupled with a rise in the number of surgical procedure will boost the market growth. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in geriatric population, rise in pollution, an increase in tobacco consumption, and growth in surgical procedures are also encouraging the growth of the market.
Factors such as innovations in respiratory care devices and government support for the launch of these devices also boost the market. High demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices will also propel market growth. Growing demand for therapeutic devices for homecare and increase in expenditure in healthcare will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
North America dominates the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. High per capita income and awareness of health in the developed region is fueling the market in this region. One of the leading cost of death in North America is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This increases the demand for the product. Increasing investment in healthcare by the government will also encourage the growth of the market.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1369
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Ambu S/A, 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Chart Industries Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, and ResMed Inc., among
Further key findings from the report suggest
Neuro-robotic Systems held a market share of 24% in the year 2018.
Anesthesia Delivery Machine aids in providing drugs to patients in pain. It transfers constant and accurate supply of medical gases and anesthetic vapor at desired pressure and flow. It held a market share of 27% in the year 2018.
Therapeutic Devices such as infusion pumps, pacemakers, hemodialysers, ventilators, and spinal stimulators attempt to replace certain critical physiological functionalities or provide needed pain therapy. It held a market share of 28% in the year 2018.
Diagnostic Devices is forecasted to hold a market share of 26% in the year 2026. It is used to identify the nature of certain phenomenon, generally related to a medical condition.
Examples of diagnostic devices are magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers.
Hospitals held a market share of 27% in the year 2018. Research institutes are forecasted to hold a market share of 21% in the year 2026.
Clinics are forecasted to have the highest market growth rate of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.
Cerebral Palsy held a market share of 21% in the year 2018. Children who suffer from the disease also have problem breathing and develop infections. Respiratory devices are commonly used among patient suffering from cerebral palsy.
Europe is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2026. High per capita income and investment in the healthcare sector boost the growth of the market in the region.
Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1369
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market on the basis of Product, Respiratory Devices, Anesthesia Devices, Application, End Users and Region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Neuro-robotic Systems
Brain Computer Interface
Non-invasive Stimulators
Wearable Device
Anesthesia Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Anesthesia Delivery Machines
Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories
Anesthesia Monitors
Anesthesia Information Management Systems
Respiratory Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Therapeutic Devices
Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Consumables & Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Cerebral Palsy
Parkinson's disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Stroke
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Cognitive Care Centers
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Institutes
Other End User
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Request for Customization Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1369
Table of contents
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population
4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology
4.2.2.3. Rise in number of surgeries
4.2.2.4. Growth in respiratory diseases
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Expensive equipment
4.2.3.2. Harmful effect of respiratory disorders in new born
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
……………….
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4. Market positioning
11.5. Strategy Benchmarking
11.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. Ambu S/A
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Financial Performance
12.1.3. Technology Insights
12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.2. 3M Company
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Financial Performance
12.2.3. Technology Insights
12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
Continued…..
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/1369
Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.