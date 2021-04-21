New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size – USD 30.12 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Industry Trends – Innovation in respiratory care devices.



The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 50.30 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These devices are used for diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These devices help patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases and respiratory diseases.



Growth in people suffering from respiratory diseases coupled with a rise in the number of surgical procedure will boost the market growth. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in geriatric population, rise in pollution, an increase in tobacco consumption, and growth in surgical procedures are also encouraging the growth of the market.



Factors such as innovations in respiratory care devices and government support for the launch of these devices also boost the market. High demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices will also propel market growth. Growing demand for therapeutic devices for homecare and increase in expenditure in healthcare will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



North America dominates the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. High per capita income and awareness of health in the developed region is fueling the market in this region. One of the leading cost of death in North America is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This increases the demand for the product. Increasing investment in healthcare by the government will also encourage the growth of the market.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Ambu S/A, 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Chart Industries Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, and ResMed Inc., among



Further key findings from the report suggest



Neuro-robotic Systems held a market share of 24% in the year 2018.



Anesthesia Delivery Machine aids in providing drugs to patients in pain. It transfers constant and accurate supply of medical gases and anesthetic vapor at desired pressure and flow. It held a market share of 27% in the year 2018.



Therapeutic Devices such as infusion pumps, pacemakers, hemodialysers, ventilators, and spinal stimulators attempt to replace certain critical physiological functionalities or provide needed pain therapy. It held a market share of 28% in the year 2018.



Diagnostic Devices is forecasted to hold a market share of 26% in the year 2026. It is used to identify the nature of certain phenomenon, generally related to a medical condition.



Examples of diagnostic devices are magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers.



Hospitals held a market share of 27% in the year 2018. Research institutes are forecasted to hold a market share of 21% in the year 2026.



Clinics are forecasted to have the highest market growth rate of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.



Cerebral Palsy held a market share of 21% in the year 2018. Children who suffer from the disease also have problem breathing and develop infections. Respiratory devices are commonly used among patient suffering from cerebral palsy.



Europe is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2026. High per capita income and investment in the healthcare sector boost the growth of the market in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market on the basis of Product, Respiratory Devices, Anesthesia Devices, Application, End Users and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Neuro-robotic Systems

Brain Computer Interface

Non-invasive Stimulators

Wearable Device



Anesthesia Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems



Respiratory Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Consumables & Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson's disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cognitive Care Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End User



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



