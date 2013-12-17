Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Worth US$12.7 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market (2010–2015)” published by MarketsandMarkets, the total global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to be worth US$12.7 billion by 2015, out of which GE Healthcare will account for nearly 12% of the total revenues. The global market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% from 2010 to 2015.



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The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow from $8.2 million in 2010 to $12.7 million by 2015 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2010 to 2015. Respiratory devices account for the largest share in this market due to their wide applicability.



GE Healthcare, Covidien, Draegerwerk AG, Teleflex Inc., and Philips Healthcare are the major players in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market.



Anesthesia and respiratory devices market is witnessing a steady growth on the global level due to rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, obtrusive sleep apnea and asthma. Initially, anesthesia and respiratory devices were designed and developed for operating rooms. However, with increase in awareness amongst the masses and advances in technology, these devices have found a place in post-operative care units, delivery rooms and critical care units; thereby increasing their demand. Critical care units, emergency rooms, operation theaters at hospitals, home healthcare and transport form the end-user segments for anesthesia and respiratory devices.



Rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as OSA and COPD are the major factors influencing the market for the respiratory devices. This segment accounts for the largest share of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Increasing medical tourism and rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies for building up the healthcare infrastructure will subsequently drive the demand for anesthesia devices.



The U.S. market for anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from COPD. In the U.S., around 12 million people are suffering from COPD. Increasing aging population, more number of outpatient surgeries performed and availability of reimbursement for anesthesia and respiratory devices market drive the demand in the U.S. market.



The market for anesthesia and respiratory devices in the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) is increasing due to many factors. Rising government expenditure towards healthcare is one of the major factors impacting these markets. The government of China allocated a budget of $125 billion towards healthcare reforms between 2009 and 2011. The government has decided to build 30,000 new hospitals, clinics and care units during this period. This will invigorate the market, provided market players focus towards providing cost effective and user friendly devices along with bundled services to train people keeping the skill level of practitioners in mind. The Russian government plans to allocate $10 billion from 2011 to improve healthcare in the economy. The Russian healthcare delivery centers will focus on replacing their outdated devices.



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