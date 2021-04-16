New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market size is projected to reach USD 114.7 Million from USD 61.7 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the rising incidence and growing prevalence of accidents and chronic ailments and the growth of the geriatric population base globally. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is the third most leading cause of global death and leads to 3 million deaths every year globally.



CO2 absorbents are primarily used for the absorption of the exhaled gases during the administration of anesthesia. Several governing institutes, including the CEA, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Anesthesia Patient Safety, have enforced safety parameters and guidelines, which is supporting the adoption of anesthesia CO2 absorbents.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for critical life-saving material supplies, tools, and equipment is escalating. The growing demand for anesthesia CO2 absorbents in mechanical ventilators for breathing circuit is likely to boost anesthesia CO2 absorbent market growth over the forecast period.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1365



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on type, the premium absorbent segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.8% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to high product demand as it incorporates proprietary formulations containing catalysts that don't react with common inhaled anesthetic agents.

On the basis of product type, the amsorb segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period on account of the impressive characteristic of the product to disallow the formation of toxic products on exposure to volatile anesthetic agents.

On the basis of form, the powdered form is forecast to witness the maximum growth over the analysis period.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 7.6% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the availability of well-resourced operating rooms, highly skilled healthcare professionals, better health coverage plans for hospital-based healthcare services, and higher purchasing power to source advanced medical tools and equipment.

In the regional landscape, North America accounted for the majority of the anesthesia CO2 absorbent market in 2019 and is projected to register gains at 7.6% through 2027. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of surgeries, coupled with favorable government regulations to promote medical tourism in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 8.6% over the projected timeframe on account of the growing demand for surgical microscopes in emerging economies, such as India and China, with the prevalence of target conditions, rising healthcare standards, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Key players operating in the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market are GE Healthcare, Armstrong Medical, Drager Medical GmbH, CareFusion, Smiths Medical, Allied Healthcare, Micropore, Molecular Products Group, Intersurgical, Thomasnet, and SCL International, among others.



Browse Complete Report "Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anesthesia-co2-absorbent-market



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global anesthesia CO2 market on the basis of product type, type, form, end-user, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Soda Lime

Medisorb

Dragersorb

Amsorb

Litholyme

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Traditional

Premium



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Granular Form

Powered Form (Bounded by Polymer)



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Market positioning



10.5. Strategy Benchmarking



10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. GE Healthcare



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Technology Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Drager Medical Gmbh



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Technology Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Armstrong Medical



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Technology Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Smiths Medical



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Technology Insights



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.5. CareFusion



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



11.5.3. Technology Insights



11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1365



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com