Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - U.S. Market Entry Study

Anesthesia is a condition in which sensation is totally or partially blocked. This enables the patients to undergo medical procedures and surgery. Based on the applications (type of surgery or medical procedure) anesthetic drugs are broadly categorized into two types; i.e. local anesthetic drugs and general anesthetic drugs. Local anesthesia is a condition when sensation within a specific body part in inhibited, where as general anesthesia results in loss of consciousness and sensation.



The anesthesia drugs market research report specially focuses on ketamine market in U.S.A. Under general anesthesia drugs category, drugs such as propofol, midazolam & diazepam, fospropofol disodium, sodium pentothal, ketamine, methohexital sodium, pentobarbital, etomidate and fentanyl are studied. The U.S. general anesthesia market was valued at $2 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% to reach $2.3 billion by 2015.



Advantages offered by general anesthesia includes - rapid onset of anesthesia, full control of the body processes (airway, respiratory and circulatory system), used in surgeries with unpredictable duration of surgery, no memory of the surgery, allows complete motionlessness over prolonged duration of the surgery and it permits simultaneous operation on different body parts.



Report specially focuses on general intravenous anesthesia drugs. General intravenous anesthesia drugs are less expensive compared to inhalation agents and does not require expensive machines for administration but it is difficult to eliminate them from the body and have more side effects compared to inhalation anesthesia molecules. Intravenous anesthetic drugs accounted for the largest share –65% – of the U.S. general anesthetics drugs market in 2011.



Ketamine is an anesthetic drug mainly used for initiation and maintenance of general anesthesia in humans. It belongs to NMDA receptor antagonist class, which includes molecules that prevent the action of the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor. It blocks the effects of excitatory neurotransmitter at the NMDA receptor, which results in depression of the central nervous system.



In humans, ketamine is generally preferred in the following conditions:



- Emergency or trauma conditions

- Medical history of patients is unknown

- Military and war conditions

- Paediatric surgeries

- Patient suffering from hypovolemia, severe anemia, or cardiovascular compromise

- In treatment of migraine and minor surgeries

- To relieve acute pain

- For the treatment of addition (alcoholism and heroin addiction) and depression



Ketamine has been in the market for the past 41 years. There are four major players of ketamine in the U.S. market. JHP Pharmaceuticals is the only company which offers a branded generic of ketamine – ketalar. Ketalar is expected to maintain its position in the market in the coming five years but with a decreasing share in the market, due to high cost compared to the generic counterparts.



There are two main distribution channels for ketamine in the U.S. In either case, the controlled drug is directly routed to hospitals and outpatient surgery centers on the basis of demand rather than being routed through pharmacies, with detailed documentation at each level.



Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), an entity which have the purchasing power for a group of hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to earn discounts for their members through collective bargaining, is an important channel for the distribution of ketamine. GPOs accounted for the largest share –89.40% – of the U.S. ketamine distribution market in 2011.



Report includes company profiles of major players such as Abbott laboratories (U.S.), Astrazeneca Plc. (U.K.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Bedford Laboratories (U.S.), Bioniche Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hospira Inc. (U.S.) and JHP Pharmaceuticals (U.S.). "



