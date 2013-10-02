Anesthesia Drugs Market in U.S. Poise $7 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The “Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - U.S. Market Entry Study” analyzes and studies the U.S. market for intravenous anesthesia drugs with special focus on ketamine, distribution structure of anesthesia drugs in U.S., potential buyers, export & import system for controlled substances in U.S. and U.S. market entry strategy.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC of “Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - U.S. Market Entry Study”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anesthesia-drugs-ketamine-market-713.html



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This report studies the U.S. Ketamine market over the period of 2007-2015. Ketamine market is expected to grow at a moderate rate from 2011 to 2016. Anesthesia is a condition in which sensation is totally or partially blocked. This enables the patients to undergo medical procedures and surgery. Based on the applications (type of surgery or medical procedure) anesthetic drugs are broadly categorized into two types; i.e. local anesthetic drugs and general anesthetic drugs. Local anesthesia is a condition when sensation within a specific body part in inhibited, where as general anesthesia results in loss of consciousness and sensation.



General anesthesia includes blockage of pain, awareness, and memory. Advantages offered by general anesthesia includes - rapid onset of anesthesia, full control of the body processes (airway, respiratory and circulatory system), used in surgeries with unpredictable duration of surgery, no memory of the surgery, allows complete motionlessness over prolonged duration of the surgery and it permits simultaneous operation on different body parts.



General anesthesia drugs involve inhalation and intravenous anesthesia drugs. Report is specially focused on general intravenous anesthesia drugs category. Drugs such as propofol, midazolam & diazepam, fospropofol disodium, sodium pentothal, ketamine, methohexital sodium, pentobarbital, etomidate, and fentanyl are studied.



The U.S. general anesthesia market size was approximately $2 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a moderate rate, with a CAGR of approximately 4% from 2011 to 2015. In addition, intravenous anesthetic drugs accounted for the largest share –65% – of the U.S. general anesthetics drugs market in 2011.



Ketamine is an anesthetic drug mainly used for initiation and maintenance of general anesthesia in humans. It belongs to NMDA receptor antagonist class, which includes molecules that prevent the action of the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor. Factors such as increase in aging population, rising cardiovascular, and respiratory system related diseases and rising number of emergency surgeries will help in maintaining stable growth in the ketamine market revenue in the next five years along with the overall growth of the U.S. general intravenous anesthesia market.



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