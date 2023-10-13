Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- Anesthesia Equipment Market by Type (Anesthesia Devices (Workstation, Ventilators, Monitors), Disposables (Circuits, Endotraceal Tubes)), Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2028 from USD 8.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing number of surgeries owing to the prevalence of various diseases. Anesthesia plays a key role, since every patient that undergoes surgery is anesthetized to manage the pain during the course of surgery. The major surgical procedures performed globally are orthopedics, cardiology, and neurology, owing to the high prevalence of these medical conditions. Such a high number of surgical procedures are expected to propel growth of the global anesthesia devices market.



In the near future, the anesthesia equipment industry is poised for significant advancements driven by technological innovation and patient-centric approaches. The industry will witness the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enhance patient monitoring, optimize drug dosages, and improve the overall safety and efficiency of anesthesia delivery. Minimally invasive techniques will gain prominence, reducing invasiveness, and improving patient comfort and recovery. Patient-centric monitoring systems, including wearable devices and non-invasive sensors, will enable real-time remote monitoring and improved patient outcomes. Safety features will be enhanced with advanced alarms and fail-safe systems, and sustainability and environmental considerations will be prioritized. The integration of anesthesia equipment with healthcare systems, including telemedicine and remote anesthesia services, will further expand access to anesthesia care and improve collaboration among healthcare professionals.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52398227



Browse in-depth TOC on "Anesthesia Equipment Market"



130 - Tables

50 - Figures

190 – Pages



Anesthesia devices accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.



Based on the type, the anesthesia equipment market is segmented into anesthesia devices and anesthesia disposables. In 2022, anesthesia devices hold the major share of anesthesia equipment market. The large share of the anesthesia devices segment can be attributed to the rising focus on patient safety, growing geriatric population and expansion of healthcare infrastructure.



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.



Based on the end user, the anesthesia equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. In 2022, the large share of the hospitals segment can be attributed to the growing investments in healthcare sector. Many private enterprises are taking steps to cater to the needs of modern and well-equipped state-run healthcare facilities in key regions. The private hospital sector is expected to maintain higher growth over the coming years owing to regulatory changes, market demand, and capital investments.



North America segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market.



The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America segment accounted for the largest share of the anesthesia equipment market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high investments by hospitals, strong focus on research activities to improve surgical techniques.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52398227



Anesthesia Equipment Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Rising prevalence of chronic disorders



Restraints:



Unfavorable reimbursement scenario



Opportunities:



High growth in developing countries



Challenges:



Hospital budget cuts



Key Market Players:



The major players in the anesthesia equipment market include GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu AS (Denmark), Medline Industries Inc. (US).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52398227



Recent Developments:



- In April 2022, GE Healthcare received the FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control software for general anesthesia delivery on its Aisys CS2Anesthesia Delivery System.

- In May 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare expands offering in anesthesia with the release of the Optiflow Switch and Optiflow Trace.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com