According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anesthesia Information Management Systems market was valued at USD 709.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1208.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing demand for knowledge-based medical devices, raising awareness about the effectiveness of anesthesia information management systems, growing emphasis on anesthesia dosage, and comprehensive data management are among major factors likely to support anesthesia information management systems growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



North America dominated the industry with the most significant share in the year 2019. High government activities for awareness in the Health care framework are moving the development of the market.



Europe held the second-biggest share of the overall industry in the year 2019 with an intensified yearly development pace of 6.6% during the estimated period.



The Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to develop at a considerable rate during the forecast period, inferable from the developing requirement for constant intraoperative medical systems. Moreover, access to patient's historical records and the need for exact recording systems are factors expected to help development in the region additionally.



Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019. The fragment is additionally expected to develop at the pace of 6.7%, owing to it to the rising interest for compelling surgical techniques.



Ambulatory Surgical Centers by end-use fragment held a share of 25.1% in the year 2019. The section is relied upon to develop at the most prominent rate.



The Hardware segment involves about 58.8% of the worldwide Anesthesia Information Management System advertise



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Anesthesia Information Management Systems market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Anesthesia Information Management Systems market are listed below:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Kentalis, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, DOCUSYS AE, Flexicare Inc, Surgical Information Systems, iMDsoft, Fukuda Denshi, Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA and Flexicare Medical Limited, among others.



Components Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)



Software



Hardware



Computer Workstations



Mounting Equipment



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)



Pre-operative



Intraoperative



Post-operative



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)



Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Pain management Clinics



Pain management Clinics

Others



Radical Features of the Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Anesthesia Information Management Systems market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Anesthesia Information Management Systems industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



