Anewtale.com the Premiere E Place to Read New Fiction and Poetry Goes Green

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- The popular short story and poetry website, A New Tale Dot Com made a conscience decision to support world environmental efforts today by becoming Green Certified. The website’s supporting data centers and web servers are now completely powered by wind power, an energy source which helps to preserve the environment. “Making the move to wind power means less carbon dioxide will be released into the earth’s air which helps preserve the world’s natural resources for our children’s’ sake and future generations.” Explains Sam Levin Director of Public Relations at Anewtale.com. “It’s like planting acres of trees and taking a bunch of cars off the road.”



“It was a no brainer, unanimous decision that we would make the move to support environmental preservation efforts.” Adds Edward Itor, one of the Editors at Anewtale.com. “Our website features sci-fi, mysteries, inspirational fiction, poems, lyrics and flash fiction. A lot of the stories and poetry we publish have environmental preservation themes. Most artists and the artist community in general are very environmentally conscientious and our readers seem to be very supportive of our move to go green.”



A New Tale is a fiction and poetry website where reading is free and you can comment on their blog about your favorite new fiction authors or their works. All fiction, poems, lyrics and accompanying artworks are new and original. Showcasing exquisite plots, mouth opening descriptions, quirky characterization and engrossing dialog, the stories at anewtale.com are known for being fresh and entertaining. Anewtale.com offers plenty of flash fiction for the time challenged, there’s quotes on writing by the greats like Anais Nin and John Updike and detective novelettes to read as well as cute sing along poetry, writers’ advice articles and a featured special artist expose page. Fast paced prose, soul searching characters, believable dialect and surprising plot twists abound on anewtale.com.



“The functionality of our website has not been compromised at all by going green.” Assures Sam Levin, Director of Public relations. “Visitors to our site can still expect the same speedy service, quick response time and attention to details as always.” www.anewtale.com is easy to navigate and understand. Fiction lovers can jump from genre to genre enjoying top quality writing, innovative styles and great imaginations of the next generation of literary leaders.



Today, more than ever companies need to take an interest and start investing in clean energy, energy efficiency and alternative energy supply options like renewable energy sources. Web based companies and the online community can participate significantly in helping to save the environment by insisting their web host providers, data centers and servers switch from using electricity and start utilizing and supporting green power such as solar, wind and moving water energy.



Websites like Anewtale.com are being applauded nationally and internationally for taking environmental responsibility, paving the way and setting an example for other e companies to be more energy responsible. For every KYH of energy used to run anewtale’s website, renewable energy certificates are purchased to offset the amount with wind energy by 200%!



Always looking to discover new talent, Anewtale.com takes prides in discovering the new geniuses of fiction and lyrical poetry. New writers, artists, cartoonists, photographers are invited to go to anewtale.com for submission guide lines. Family oriented, anewtale.com does not publish porn or crass language. To establish if a website you are dealing with supports green energy look for the green earth symbol that signifies the website is eco friendly.



