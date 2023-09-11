Angel Funds Market Is Booming Worldwide : Axilor Ventures, Rimal Capital, OpenPath, Saguaro Fund

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Angel Funds Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Angel Funds market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Caspian Impact Investments (India), Axilor Ventures (India), Rimal Capital (Jordan), OpenPath (China), Saguaro Fund (United States)



Scope of the Report of Angel Funds

Angel funds refer to a money pool created by high net worth individuals or companies, for investing in business start-ups, typically in exchange for ownership equity in the company. Often, angel investors are found among an entrepreneur's family and friends. Angel funds can raise funds only by way of issue of units to angel investors and should have a corpus of at least ten crore rupees. Angel funds are generally regulated under venture capital funds.



In Aug 2020, India Angel Fund invests in its third woman-led startup G.O.D Cafe, an initiative by entrepreneur Sheetal Bhatt. With a vision of creating 1 Million entrepreneurs at the Grassroots level within next 3 years, Rahul Narvekar leads this round through India Angel Fund. He believes in creating value for startups with Mentorship + Money and is focused on supporting women entrepreneurs, who as per him prove to be more efficient leaders.



In April 2019, The Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN) announced today that its new Angel Food Investment Fund, which will invest in the top startup or startups at the Angel Food Conference on June 19, has already raised $90,000, seeded with a $25,000 investment from the state's economic development department, Business Oregon, via its Oregon Growth Fund, in addition to a number of individual investors.



The Global Angel Funds Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Single Company, Multiple Company), Fund (Large Capital Fund, Small Capital Fund), Region (Domestic, International)



Market Opportunities:

- The Growing Start-ups Across Several Region Demanding for Funds



Market Drivers:

- The Growing Demand for Funds in Small Start-ups in this COVID-19 Pandemic Situation



Market Trend:

- Growing Applications for Acquisition Activities by Angel Investors



What can be explored with the Angel Funds Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Angel Funds Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Angel Funds

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



