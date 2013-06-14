Angel Song: Captivating New Book of Paintings & Prose Showcases Compelling Power of Angels

Tinley Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- While many artists paint their observations, Illinois’ Michael Jewula fuses his bold intuition and vision to depict powerful dream worlds. In his latest book of paintings and prose, Jewula invites readers to call on angels so that they can be inspired to seek out light and total peace.



‘Angel Song’ is so much more than a book of art; it’s a book of profound and potentially life-changing angel paintings and meditative writings that took its author across the Americas and into his own personal journey of realization.



Synopsis:



Angel Song is meditative journey that gently reminds us of the profound help and guidance that the angels bring to our lives. International artist Michael Jewula has created striking paintings of these divine beings and paired them with his inspirational writings, to help re-awaken the need to ask the angels for guidance.



Angel Song illuminates the senses and engages the reader to enter into this sacred space and transform their own lives by simply asking.



As the author explains, his book reaches out and speaks directly to each reader.



“It is more of an inspirational work that can be picked up and read at any place in the book. There is a transcendental path that the book follows with each chapter. It begins with the voice of the narrator, that the reader can relate to, and then it travels to higher consciousness with the angels speaking directly to each reader,” says Jewula.



Continuing, “Angels bring you to the place of the light within yourself, and that light brings the peace. Guidance is granted when asked for. They are the guardians of the light. They arrange and inspire us to seek this light out and be peace. Peace with ourselves and in ourselves as well as peace with others. It is the angels that bring the words and inspirations quickly to our thoughts and to our lips. The purpose of Angel Song is to help bring peace into the reader’s life and how to call upon the angels for help.”



Jewula is deeply vested in his intuitive work. So much so that he has recently travelled across the Americas to seek out ancient wisdom and to study with shamans and indigenous healers.



“Because my studies were conducted without words, I now relate my revelations with images. It wasn't until my travels to Brazil that I realized that I was painting images that were beyond me. The people in this small town in Brazil knew the people who were in the paintings that I had never met. Upon returning back to the States I went through past sketch books and discovered that I sometimes drew a person a year or two before I met them,” he adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a fantastic book, beautiful and moving. It is not a book that you read just once. The paintings are very special to each writing and the print size is great for everyone. A must have book for believers and nonbelievers in angels,” says Jeanette Bleser, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



ISBN-10: 1452572240 / ISBN-13: 978-1452572246



ISBN-10: 1452572240 / ISBN-13: 978-1452572246



About the Author: Michael Jewula

For the past several years, Michael Jewula sought ancient wisdom. His search brought him to Mexico, Peru and Brazil, where he studied with shamans and indigenous healers. Because most of his studies were conducted without words, he now relates his revelations with images. Jewula’s images are striking depictions of animals and mythological worlds. Here one sees apparitions from the beyond: spirits that intermingle with abstract material. His pictures ply for as deeper meaning - answers to questions regarding the unknown. Though Jewula does not offer answers literally, he offers a glimpse into what the mind may conjure up within a dreamlike space. Both engaging and seductive, Jewula’s highly crafted renderings use a reductive palette to insinuate a kind of alluring unknown. His washy watercolor and acrylic surfaces create beautiful textures that lend his surfaces a handsome materiality.