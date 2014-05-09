Angela's Blog Maintains Stance on Green Tea Supplement Supremacy for Weight Loss

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- GreenteaFatBurner.net provides a free, complete guide on how to opt for the best green tea diet pills. The website also offers handy advice on why green tea supplements are more effective than drinking tea, especially for dieters with an aim.



Introduction on Green Tea Diet Pills

While not anyone may have heard of this fad, it certainly does exist and the website has loads of valuable information that a newbie may find very useful for their research needs. In this article , that information is also freely available and the discussion continues.



Weight loss benefits include: increased energy expenditure, better metabolism, and reduction of belly fat or the potentially life-threatening lower LDL (aka “bad cholesterol”).



Reduction of fat doesn't just do something beneficial for someone's external health (great figure), but also the internal processes. Lesser bodily fat deposits also entails lesser risks of heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension among many other debilitating conditions.



As the website slash blog wants to make customer feel at home with the best options available for them, they've compiled reviews of some products worth looking into.



Angela takes the following measures to ensure that consumers get the most of any diet pills: ensure that the product has ingredients such as CLA (to help curb appetite), at least 45% EGCG (equivalent to 90 mg per serving), and an array of many others like ketones, Hoodia Gordonii, vitamin B6 and chromium. Most of these ingredients either help accelerate caloric expenditure or improve metabolism.



Angela Smith, the blog's proponent believes “There is no such thing as a quick fix when it comes to losing weight. Regular physical exercise and healthy eating plan should be the main focus of any good weight loss program.” Green tea diet pills make the whole regimen worthwhile as it aids in a faster and cleaner weight loss process.



Further she adds: “green tea diet pills may help you burn calories without exercise but saying that you don't need any form of exercise at all might be less than fact.”



Supplement Supremacy

Angela's health blog is a main proponent of taking in supplements versus ordinary drinking. Processed green tea extracts take more swift effect than regular drinking.



With supplements, there is no danger of intoxication, resulting from overdose nor non-exposure to caffeine (a possibly harmful chemical for people with hypertension). Supplements have also been medically proven to be more superior in terms of nutrient absorption in the blood stream.



This confirms that supplements are better infused into anyone's system in a more agile manner.



About GreenTeaFatBurner.Net

Started by weight loss buff, Angela Smith, she says she has tried every other product but none has the same effectiveness as green tea extract supplements. She has started this blog to keep awareness overflowing and share it to anyone interested to gain the body figures they deserve. She is an affiliate of the following green tea diet pills: ProShape Rx, Life Extension Mega Green Tea Extract, and Tonalin CLA.



Contact:

Angela Smith

296 Lafayette Ave,

Denver, CO 80205

phone: 645-235-8878