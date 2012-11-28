Angelic Strawberry Introduces Their Winter 2012 Collection Featuring New Styles of "kawaii" Jewelry and Accessories

Raleigh, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Angelic Strawberry, a brand new website to shop for those fans of Hello Kitty and the like, add another stunning facet to their jewelry offering—personalized charm bracelets. The charms available for these bracelets come in many different shapes, all inspired by “kawaii” (meaning “cute” in Japanese) culture; this includes ice cream cones, strawberries, colored tiles or candies. The acrylic charms are all handmade and can be ordered to have any name written on the charms letter-by-letter. These special order bracelets make distinctive statements and excellent personalized gifts.



Angelic Strawberry also has a selection of charm bracelets, specially designed and handmade featuring anime or manga characters and beaded charms. These bracelets have charms that are beautifully made, gloss sealed and finished to preserve their craftsmanship. Other than bracelets, Angelic Strawberry specializes in more specialized, handmade accessories and Harajuku style earrings. These earrings are mostly silver post earrings with a myriad of symbols on them, all colored by hand and glazed with a gloss for extra durability and shine. Some of the character earrings available include butterflies, cupcakes, bubble tea, tofu and toast.



Established in 2011, Angelic Strawberry is an online store specializing in handmade jewelry and accessories inspired from the fashion culture of Japan but based in the United States. The company first started as an Etsy store selling crochet and hair accessories as well as felt items, which helped the company gain customer awareness and build a loyal following of the brand. Now, Angelic Strawberry has the resources and demand to have launched as a complete online retailer with a collection of original and eccentric designs handmade for their jewelry and accessories. Angelic Strawberry supplies made-to-order, quality, individual jewelry pieces and accessories for women and girls who are young in age or young at heart.



