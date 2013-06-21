Angelic Strawberry, the "Kawaii" Online Handmade Fashion Jewelry Business Partners with Sanrio in Raleigh, NC. Jewelry Will Be Sold at 'Sanrio Surprises' Within Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Raleigh, NC (June 21st, 2013) www.angelicstrawberry.com is a USA based online store specializing in handmade fashion jewelry and accessories inspired by "Kawaii", which is a Japanese street fashion term meaning "Cute". Now, Angelic Strawberry products will also be featured at Sanrio Surprises at the popular Crabtree Valley Mall.



The partnership with Sanrio in Raleigh North Carolina is a recognizable bridge to what the public wants and desires in fashion jewelry. Both Angelic Strawberry’s and Sanrio’s character designs (E.g. Hello Kitty) conform to the current popular craze of "Kawaii", which is currently being popularized by billboard pop musicians such as Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry. Both brands appeal mostly to young girls and the eternally young-at-heart.



Angelic Strawberry offers a unique collection of handcrafted acrylic charms that are made into whimsical pendant necklaces, post earrings and charm bracelets. The charms are all colored by hand and gloss glazed for durability and shine, so not one charm is exactly the same. Angelic Strawberry fashion jewelry provides a personal made-to-order service for their charm bracelets. People can choose handmade acrylic charms in various whimsical shapes such as strawberries, ice cream cones or candy, which can be personalized with their name or the name of their loved one. This makes the silver link charm bracelets the perfect gift for any occasion.



“The Angelic Strawberry line of jewelry is committed to creations that only use high quality materials made in the USA and that are affordable and durable”, says CEO and designer Hylain Wright . “Our partnership with Sanrio Surprises makes our products accessible to a bigger audience interested in handmade cute themed jewelry.”



For more information or to see the current collection, please visit:

http://www.angelicstrawberry.com



Or contact:

Hylain Wright (CEO Angelic Strawberry)

Hylain.Wright@angelicstrawberry.com

#919.360.4325

13200 Strickland Rd. Ste. 114

Raleigh, NC 27613