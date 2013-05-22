Angelina Jolie Ignites Debate over Breast Implant Surgery

York, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The breast implant surgery conducted by Dr Kristi Fisk on Angelina Jolie has reignited the debate over the potential health risks of breast implants.



The potential downsides of the reconstruction phase of Jolie’s surgery, where breast implants were used, have been overlooked claims a leading expert.



Ian Pryer, partner at medical negligence solicitors Axiclaim, has called for better understanding of breast implant health risks, especially in the wake of the PIP breast implant scandal, which affected an estimated 50,000 women in the UK



“Mastectomy is only part of the equation when it comes to breast cancer says Pryer, women also need to be well informed about the potential health problems associated with breast implants following a mastectomy, especially in the context of the PIP scandal”



“There are a number of potential problems that can arise, not just in terms of faulty implants or physical pain but also the psychological damage of unsatisfactory appearance or excessive scarring. Internal scarring can cause hardening of the breasts, a condition called Capsular contracture which may require further surgery to correct,” said Pryer.



Axiclaim has created an advice page for women concerned about breast implant surgery: http://www.axiclaim.co.uk/breast-implant-surgery-compensation-claim/



This week there were renewed concerns about PIP in the UK after a report published by the Royal Society of Medicine disagreed with an NHS backed review in June 2012 which concluded PIP implants do not show any evidence of significant risk to health.



The RSM report suggests the implants could be harmful to unborn babies as they contain a high proportion of ‘endocrine disrupting chemicals’ (EDCs) which are known to cause damage to a developing foetus.



The trial last month of Jean–Claude Mas, founder of Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP) saw hundreds of women outside the courtroom in Marseille protesting against the use of the faulty breast implants made with cheap industrial silicone not fit for humans.



It is estimated that 300,000 women in 65 countries may have had the botched implants fitted, manufactured by PIP who were third biggest global supplier of breast implants.



