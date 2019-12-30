Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Angelman Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Angelman Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report



1. Total Angelman Syndrome prevalent population in the seven major markets was 58,351 in 2017.

2. The higher Angelman syndrome prevalence in the United States was 21,996 cases in 2017.

3. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Angelman syndrome prevalent population with 6,671 cases, and Spain had the lowest prevalent population of 3,761 cases in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Angelman Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Angelman Syndrome epidemiology and Angelman Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Angelman Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Angelman Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Angelman Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Angelman Syndrome market.



Request for sample pages



"Angelman syndrome has a prevalence of between 1/10,000 and 1/20,000 individuals. Seizures occur in 80-90% of children with Angelman syndrome and usually start in childhood."



The therapeutic Angelman syndrome market in the seven major markets is USD 330.2 million in 2017. The current market does not possess any approved therapy and relies only on the symptomatic treatment alternatives. Angelman syndrome Treatment is focused entirely on the management of symptoms and supporting the health and well-being of the affected child or adult. The management focusses on the therapies for physical and neurological problems. The emphasis is laid on the specific cognitive profiles and behavioural features of the condition. Angelman syndrome treatment for some symptoms include Speech therapy, Behavior modification (to address hyperactivity, aggressive behaviour, sleep disorders, self-injury), Communication therapy (to assess speech development), Occupational therapy (to teach self-care), Physical therapy (to achieve functional mobility), Special education, Social skills training and Anti-epileptic medication. The available treatment focus on controlling seizures and managing the physical and behavioural symptoms of the disease. Epilepsy is one of the most commonly associated conditions with Angelman syndrome and the commonly used treatment therapy for epilepsy is Anti-Epileptic Medications (AEDs). The first treatment choice for almost all patients with multiple seizures is AEDs. The drugs prevent seizures from starting by reducing the tendency of brain cells to send excessive and confused electrical signals.



Anticonvulsant therapy is also considered after two unprovoked epileptic seizures. The medication prescribed by the medical practitioner could be monotherapy or a combinational therapy, including two or more products as a medication.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Angelman syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Gaboxadol

2. GTX-101

3. GTX-102

4. GT-AS/AGIL-AS

And many others



The key players in Angelman syndrome market are:

1. Ovid Therapeutics

2. GeneTx Biotherapeutics

3. PTC Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Angelman Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Angelman Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Angelman Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Angelman Syndrome Epidemiology

5.1. The United States

5.2. EU5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. The United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Angelman Syndrome Treatment and Management

7. Unmet Needs

8. Organizations contributing toward Angelman Syndrome

9. KOL's Views: Angelman Syndrome

10. Patient Journey

11. Journey towards a Diagnosis: Diagnosing a Rare form of Angelman Syndrome

12. Case Reports

13. Angelman Syndrome Emerging Therapies

13.1. Gaboxadol: Ovid Therapeutics

14. Future Gene Therapies

14.1. GeneTx Biotherapeutics

14.2. PTC Therapeutics: GT-AS/AGIL-AS

14.3. Sarepta Therapeutics and StrideBio

15. Angelman syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis

16. Market Outlook by Country

16.1. The United States: Market Outlook

16.2. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan: Market Outlook

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. APPENDIX

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.