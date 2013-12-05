AngelPOS.ca Launches Full Line of POS Products

Burnaby, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Angel POS this month announced the launch of a comprehensive line of point-of-sale (POS) products now being offered online at http://www.angelpos.ca/. Featuring an easy-to-use online catalog and ordering system backed by dedicated customer service representatives, Angel POS offers innovative, state-of-the-art POS solutions geared to help businesses of all sizes boost their bottom lines.



Angel POS CEO Enrique Jahn says that the company sets itself apart by offering high-quality hospitality, corporate and retail industry point-of-sale hardware products with a track record of reliability.



"As a business owner or manager, you have a lot of responsibilities, and the last thing you want to do is worry about your POS products," Jahn says. "We make sure that every product we offer is designed with that added attention to detail so you feel confident that your POS system is doing what it's supposed to do: building your customer base and driving sales."



Angel POS specializes in products that offer advanced technology to actively engage customers and manage sales to help small business owners grow. From touch screen monitors, bill counters and ultrasonic cleaners to barcode scanners and digital scales, Angel POS offers point-of-sale products designed to suit the needs of businesses of all sizes and all types. Angel POS also offers secure desktop and floor stand kiosks designed to hold iPads and keep them safe with anti-theft technology and secure locking mechanisms.



Angel POS also offers a highly popular line of security system products, including versatile CCTV solutions and state-of-the-art biometric access products. Devices such as door locks, safes and time clocks rely on fingerprints, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and pass codes to identify employees who access secure areas.



"We take real pride in helping our clients grow their businesses, and we're dedicated to providing the products that help them meet their business-related goals," says CEO Landy Luan. "We know that building a successful business takes time and hard work, and we want to ensure we offer the support and innovative solutions demanded by today's highly competitive marketplace."



To learn more about Angel POS and its comprehensive line of innovative, customer-friendly POS solutions, visit their website at http://www.angelpos.ca/.