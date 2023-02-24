Angels Among Us the Legacy of Farrah Fawcett

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- Kirsten Johansen firmly believes that Farrah Fawcett saved her life. In early 2011, Kirsten was diagnosed with Stage IIIB anal cancer. She knew she had it, even though her doctors told her she didn't. She knew because of Farrah. Farrah Fawcett, diagnosed with the disease in 2006 fought like a warrior to outlive this insidious cancer. While her battle ended in 2009, her legacy through the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, lives on. Alana Stewart, beloved friend, documentarian, author, and President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation walked bravely into a life purpose she did not know she had. Farrah's vision for The Foundation, its mission devoted to cutting edge research, patient assistance, and prevention, continues to save and improve the lives of those impacted by HPV-related cancers.



"When we were in Germany and Farrah was getting treatment there, she said to her physician, Dr. Ursula Jacob, that she was almost glad she got cancer because now she could make a difference. It is my personal goal to carry out Farrah's wishes to the best of my ability."

Alana Stewart

President, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation



About Alana Stewart

Alana Stewart is an actress, host, New York Times best-selling author, spokesperson, and President of The Farrah Fawcett Foundation. As an actress, she has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. She hosted the popular talk show The George and Alana Show with ex-husband, George Hamilton.



Her close friendship with Farrah Fawcett led to her becoming a producer of the critically acclaimed documentary Farrah's Story, which tells the story of Farrah's courageous battle with cancer. It was later nominated for an Emmy.



Alana has been president of The Farrah Fawcett Foundation since 2009. The FFF mission is to fund cutting edge research for HPV related cancers, support prevention and awareness, and to help those struggling financially as the result of a diagnosis.



About Kirsten Johansen

I'm going to get straight to the point. I was suffering! My self-hating perfectionism was militant and pervasive. While it led to success, it certainly did not lead to happiness. Success and happiness aren't the same. Sometimes they aren't even friends! I had been working to improve and fix myself for nearly 35 years. No part of my life or my appearance was safe from my inner critic and the belief that I had to do better. Be better. Look better. A human can't live this way without anesthesia behaviors. I was no exception. Anesthesia behaviors tend to compound suffering by providing only brief relief followed by more harm to the self. Just as the pandemic began, my suffering had enveloped me. There was nowhere left to go. I could slide into the dark, hollow, emptiness I felt when I looked inside, or lay down my weapons and surrender. Surrender, finally, to unconditional love, acceptance, and compassion for myself. This complete shift in my beliefs about myself allowed me to heal my wounds, grieve my losses and experience a rebirth. I told self-hate to kick rocks! GTO Coaching for Humans allows me to connect with other humans and help them find freedom and love themselves. GTO Freedom for Humans reflects my passion for radically honest and vulnerable storytelling and leveraging the experiences of others to connect us, heal us and release us into the freedom of unconditional self-acceptance. I am living my purpose now. — In gratitude, Kirsten



About GTO Freedom for Humans

Wednesdays at 10 am Pacific

on the Voice America Variety Channel

Free yourself and find your Tango! Join us for laughter, tears, tools, and strategies to help you shift your perspective and connect with other humans and to something greater. Through inspirational stories of humans who have freed themselves from suffering, you will spot self-hate and develop its antidote: unconditional love, compassion, and acceptance of self. This will influence and simplify your choices, large and small. Self-hate is sneaky. One of its talents is to convince us it doesn't exist while it tells us we're not good enough. Ouch! Self-hate thrives when humans feel like they are alone. You are not alone. When humans share from a radically honest and vulnerable place, we build trust and connection. GTO, Giraffe Tango Octopus, the integration of my wonderfully weird human characteristics, was born from my own journey to freedom through unconditional self-love and acceptance. Given my history as a self-hating perfectionist, it is nothing short of a miracle!



About VoiceAmerica

