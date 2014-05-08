Angels of Care Presents Cattleman's Ball

Sherman, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health presents the Cattleman’s Ball benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Grayson County. The event will be held at the Expo Hall on Texoma Parkway in Sherman Texas on May 10, 2014 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by contacting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Grayson County at 903-957-0440. Tickets are $50.00. The mission of the Children's Advocacy Center of Grayson County is to provide a multi-disciplinary collaboration of services for the purpose of prevention, intervention, investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse. This collaboration is an effort to reduce the potential for additional trauma as a result of investigation and prosecution by promoting recovery for the child victim and non-offending family members, and facilitating the prosecution of those individuals who perpetuate crimes against children in Grayson County, TX.



About Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health strives to educate the pediatric community of all home health services available in the state of Texas. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health partners with multiple organizations and participates in educational events and resource fairs for the pediatric community throughout the year. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health provides an array of home health services to pediatric patients in Texas including: private duty nursing, skilled nursing, respite care, attendant care services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health is family owned and operated and has experienced and knowledgeable staff available to inform the special needs community in Texas of programs and services available.



To learn more about Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health, private duty nursing, or any other helpful services Angels of Care provides, please visit http://www.angelsofcare.com or contact any one of our 14 locations; Sherman, Austin, Amarillo, Abilene, Houston, Lubbock, Tyler, Texarkana, Wichita Falls, San Angelo, San Antonio, Dallas, and Fort Worth.



PLEASE JOIN ANGELS OF CARE IN STOMPING OUT CHILD ABUSE ON MAY 10, 2014!