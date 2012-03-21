Anger Management Specialist-I Certification Seminar, NYC, May 9 & 10, 2012

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- On May 9 & 10, 2012, Rich Pfeiffer, PhD will facilitate the Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar at the Center for Arts Education in NYC.



What:

Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar



When:

May 9 & 10, 2012 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM each day)



Where:

Center for Arts Education

225 West 34th Street, Suite 1112

New York, New York



Who:

Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, MDiv., PhD



This seminar is approved by the National Anger Management Association (NAMA) and fulfills the all basic content and supervision requirements for (NAMA) Anger Management Specialist - I Certification. The seminar covers topics including:



The latest clinical research and treatments of anger problems

Recent advances in clinical anger management skills, concepts & exercises

Brain research and anger management

Developmental approach to anger management

Cognitive behavioral approaches and distorted thinking

Mindfulness practice and anger management

Secrets of effective outcomes for adults, adolescents, children, parents & relationships



The seminar is open to those with a background in:



Mental health

Substance abuse

Domestic violence

Education

Corrections



Law enforcement

Pastoral counseling

Human resources

Those who need or have a desire to work with angry clients

Students in the above fields



The seminar fulfills ALL NAMA requirements including (1) basic content and (2) supervision for the Specialist – I certification, and once attendees complete the seminar they can apply directly for NAMA certification (there is a $100 application fee).



Tuition is $599 per person and those interested in attending can register online at www.GrowthCentral.com or http://namass.org.



Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, PhD is a distinguished diplomat of NAMA, an Anger Management Specialist – V, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and author of many books including the Anger Management Workbook and Curriculum and the Real Solution Anger Management Workbook.