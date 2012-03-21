Anger Management Specialist-I Certification Seminar, NYC, May 9 & 10, 2012

TWO DAYS – Wednesday & Thursday, May 9 & 10, 2012 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day
New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- On May 9 & 10, 2012, Rich Pfeiffer, PhD will facilitate the Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar at the Center for Arts Education in NYC.
What:
Anger Management Specialist – I Certification Seminar
When:
May 9 & 10, 2012 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM each day)
Where:
Center for Arts Education
225 West 34th Street, Suite 1112
New York, New York
Who:
Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, MDiv., PhD
This seminar is approved by the National Anger Management Association (NAMA) and fulfills the all basic content and supervision requirements for (NAMA) Anger Management Specialist - I Certification. The seminar covers topics including:
The latest clinical research and treatments of anger problems
Recent advances in clinical anger management skills, concepts & exercises
Brain research and anger management
Developmental approach to anger management
Cognitive behavioral approaches and distorted thinking
Mindfulness practice and anger management
Secrets of effective outcomes for adults, adolescents, children, parents & relationships
The seminar is open to those with a background in:
Mental health
Substance abuse
Domestic violence
Education
Corrections
Law enforcement
Pastoral counseling
Human resources
Those who need or have a desire to work with angry clients
Students in the above fields
The seminar fulfills ALL NAMA requirements including (1) basic content and (2) supervision for the Specialist – I certification, and once attendees complete the seminar they can apply directly for NAMA certification (there is a $100 application fee).
Tuition is $599 per person and those interested in attending can register online at www.GrowthCentral.com or http://namass.org.
Dr. Rich Pfeiffer, PhD is a distinguished diplomat of NAMA, an Anger Management Specialist – V, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and author of many books including the Anger Management Workbook and Curriculum and the Real Solution Anger Management Workbook.