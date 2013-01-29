Angie's List Salutes St. Louis Orthodontic Clinic with Top Award

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The Angie’s List award covers the entire practice from those booking appointments to people handling the billing. Dental care is also part of the ranking, but when customers file an Angie’s List report, they comment on the entire experience, not just the time spent with the orthodontic . Angie’s List only accepts reviews from registered users. Businesses cannot pay to be listed nor can they pay to have a listed changed or modified. “Going to the dentist is not high on anyone’s list of things to do,” Dr. Maz said. “That makes this award from Angie’s List even more thrilling for our clinics and staff. When we say we go the extra mile to make our patients feel comfortable, we mean it and this award proves it.”



Moshiri Orthodontics is operated by the father and son team of Drs. Farhad and Maz Moshiri. Dr. Farhad Moshiri has practiced orthodontics for 25 years and has taught graduate level courses for more than 30 years. Dr. Maz Moshiri, as he prefers to be called, joined the clinic after graduating top of his class at the University of Louisville. He received numerous awards for the excellence of his work while enrolled in school.



About Moshiri Orthodontics

Moshiri Orthodontics is a leader in the St. Louis and Springfield , MO areas for the specialty of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. Their family practice has been serving St. Louis and its' surrounding cities in Missouri for over 25 years. They have three convenient locations to fit your needs, and they offer flexible payment options including acceptance of assignment for major insurance plans.



