Angie's List Super Service Awarded to Reiter Roofing in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reiter Roofing in Philadelphia has yet again been awarded the Super Service Award from Angie’s List. Reiter Roofing has been on Angie’s List for over ten years. Of the years that the Philadelphia roofing company has been on Angie's List, several of those years the company has been on the Super Service Award. The company has a great reputation throughout the Philadelphia area including Philadelphia County, Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, portions of Delaware County, Montgomery County, and Bucks County. The great reputation of Reiter Roofing is not the only thing that gets the company these great awards. Reiter Roofing has great service, does quality work, and also has reasonable prices from some of the top professional roofers that one can find today.



Besides being on Angie’s List for over ten years, Reiter Roofing is also a Better Business Bureau accredited company who has received a rating of A+ from the BBB for many years. When customers get work done through Reiter Roofing, the customers know that quality work will be completed from the top roofing professionals. The company has been in business for over 20 years but the owner of the company has been in the roofing business for over 40 years.



One can rest assured that when working with Reiter Roofing, everything from start to finish is going to be handled with care. The company is completely licensed and bonded, so there is no need to worry about any problems with any faulty work being done.



When one is ready to get top quality work completed on a roof, all that needs to be done is to call Reiter Roofing at 215-335-9999. The job from Reiter Roofing are going to be professionally completed with very reasonable prices.



Reiter Roofing will work with just about anyone (residential and commercial) on any kinds of roofing needs that need to be done. As well as homeowners, Reiter Roofing also works with many realtors, top management companies, contractors, shopping centers, churches, schools, and more. Some of the quality contracting work that Reiter Roofing worked on includes:



- Installing roofing

- Repairing of roofing

- Slate work

- Shingle work

- Custom metal roofing

- Custom carpentry

- Siding installation

- Siding repair

- Installation of skylights

- Repair of skylights

- Gutter repair

- Gutter installation

- Cleaning gutters



Reiter Roofing has very convenient hours and will work with anyone to help serve the needs that need to be met. The office hours of the company are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm but the company will work with one to get the job done professionally and one that will meet the needs of all.



One does not want to delay in calling the Super Service Award winner from Angie’s List. Making an appointment is easy as calling Reiter Roofing today at 215-335-9999 and scheduling a no hassle appointment for a free estimate.



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