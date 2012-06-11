Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Angina Partnering 2007-2012 provides understanding and access to the angina partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an analysis of angina partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors angina technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This data driven report contains over 25 links to online copies of actual angina deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of angina partnering trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in angina partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading angina deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive directory of angina partnering deals signed and announced since 2007. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of angina technologies and products.



Report scope



Angina Partnering 2007-2012 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to angina trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



This data driven report includes:



Trends in angina dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Access to summary headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

The leading angina deals by value since 2007

In Angina Partnering 2007-2012, the available deals are listed by:



Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Company A-Z

Industry sector

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70399/angina-partnering-2007-2012-.html