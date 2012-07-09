Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Angina Pectoris Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global angina pectoris therapeutics market and identifies the key trends shaping and driving the market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products in the global angina pectoris therapeutics sector.



The global angina pectoris therapeutics market, valued $9,655.4m in 2010, is estimated to reach a value of $12,707.4m by 2018, after increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The moderate growth in revenues is attributed to an increase in prevalence of the disease and the expected approval of first-in-class investigational therapies from the mature pipeline such as Generx, varespladib, rivoroxaban and otamixaban. However, if approved, these new products will be expensive as they possess novel mechanisms of action with significant improvements in safety and efficacy over the currently marketed drugs.



GlobalData has analysed that the current competition in the angina pectoris therapeutics market is weak and that the available treatment options are moderately successful in meeting the market demand. The products currently available in the market are associated with mediocre efficacy and safety profiles. Some of the serious side-effects associated with the current angina therapies are liver dysfunction, sexual dysfunction, headache, fatigue, bracycardia, worsening of heart failure, increased blood pressure and high mortality. In addition to this, the current treatments offer poor quality of life due to their lack of efficacy in reducing cardiovascular events and mortality. Because the products currently in the market do not serve the unmet need, the market continues to present opportunities for stronger pipeline candidates. The unmet needs in the market are considered to be significant and can be fulfilled by technologically advanced products with improved safety and efficacy profiles.



The angina pectoris developmental pipeline is strong with 16 products in various phases of clinical development. Phase III consists of five products. The pipeline is dominated by first-in-class molecules and certain late stage novel molecules are likely to offer better efficacy and safety over existing available drugs in the market.



Scope



The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the angina pectoris therapeutics market. Its scope includes -

- Annualized seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) angina pectoris therapeutics market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.

- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as angiogenesis, cardiac If channel inhibitior, direct factor Xa inhibitor, phospholipase A2 inhibitor, cardiac myosin activator, sodium current blocker, stem cell therapy, substance P inhibitor, and VEGF-D gene therapy.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries angina pectoris therapeutics markets. Key market players covered are Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Cardium Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Bayer HealthCare, Cardeus Pharmaceuticals and CardioVascular BioTherapeutics (CVBT).

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the angina pectoris therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the angina pectoris therapeutics market.



