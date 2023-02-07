Angio Suites Market Is Poised to Reach at High CAGR of 5% by 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Overview:



A high-precision examination room where sophisticated surgical operations such as angiography, stenting, and bypass surgery are conducted is known as an angio suite. It facilitates in the detection and observation of damaged blood arteries in various organs, which aids in the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses such as aneurysms, vascular stenosis, coronary atherosclerosis, and so on.



The most prevalent operations include vertebroplasty, myelograms, intravascular treatments, therapeutic stenting, and blockage bypasses. Angio suites enhance imaging capabilities while also improving spatial resolution. Angio suites offer procedures such as stomach aortic aneurysm repair, aortic analysis, complicated fringe vein disease, and carotid conduit disease.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Angio Suites Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

One of the major drivers of the angio suites market is the growth in the occurrence of heart and cardiovascular problems such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, stroke, and so on. Diabetes and old age are additional risk factors for heart disease, despite the growing incidence of cardiovascular problems. As a result, the rising incidence of heart disease and diabetes, as well as the growing elderly population, are likely to boost angio suite demand, resulting in global angio suites market growth over the forecast period. Another key element driving the growth of the angio suites market is the angio suites industry's continual technical advances for product design and enhancing safety and precision.



Restraints:



However, a lack of healthcare infrastructure in low-income nations, as well as a qualified personnel scarcity in the medical industry, may serve as restrictions on the expansion of the angio suites market.

Segmentation Analysis:



The Angio Suites Market is segmented based on type, equipment, application, end user and region



By Type:

- Single

- Biplane



By Equipment:

- C-arm

- X-ray detector and Generator

- Others



By Application:

- Ruptured aneurysms treatment

- Arterial venous malformations surgery

- Intravenous tissue plasminogen activator

- Coronary angiograms

- Intravascular therapy

- Myelograms

- Vertebroplasty

- Angioplasty

- Others



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Cardiovascular catheterization laboratories

- Diagnostic facilities

- Others



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific



Based on End User:



End-user segments of the Angio Suites Market include hospitals, cardiovascular catheterization labs, diagnostic centres, and others. The catheterization laboratories (CATH) category retained the biggest proportion. The rise is due to its well-equipped character, as it is the primary business of such institutions, as opposed to hospitals. Furthermore, cardiac catheterization, a process provided by catheterization laboratories, aids in the treatment of any disorder affecting blood vessels without the need for incisions, which has piqued the interest of many patients. Furthermore, the hospital category is expected to be the fastest increasing during the projection period. This increase is due to an increase in the demand for outpatient procedures. Furthermore, as government healthcare spending increases, hospital infrastructure and expertise improve on a daily basis, aiding market expansion.



Competitive Analysis:



Some of the prominent firms contributing to the segment's growth include

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- Koninklijke Philips N.V

- GE Healthcare

- Carestream Health

- Canon Medical Systems Corporation

- Shimadzu Corp

- 3D Systems

- IMRIS



Recent Developments:



- GE Healthcare, an auxiliary subsidiary of the well-known Massachusetts, United States-based firm "General Electric," announced the successful acquisition of Boston, United States-based imaging company "BK Medical" on December 21, 2021. In order to complete the deal, GE provided a $1.45 billion payment. Furthermore, the deal has bolstered GE Healthcare's ultrasound business.



- Fujifilm Healthcare, a part of Tokyo, Japan-based conglomerate "Fujifilm," announced the successful acquisition of Hitachi's diagnostic imaging division on July 15, 2021. Fujifilm has paid 1.3 billion euros to complete the purchase, which boosts its position in diagnostics on a worldwide scale.



Regional Analysis:



North America dominated the Angio Suites Market. The expansion of this region is due to reasons such as the widespread existence of high-quality healthcare facilities such as hospitals and laboratories. Furthermore, fully developed economies make it simple for the government to distribute required funds to establish new facilities or maintain the infrastructure of existing ones. Furthermore, people's high sensitivity to healing issues, as well as the availability of effective therapies, are supporting the segment's Angio suite market expansion.



