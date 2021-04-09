Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Angio Suites Market: Introduction



Angio suites can be defined as multipurpose examination rooms where a range of angio/interventional procedures are performed. The major types of procedures performed include vertebroplasty, myelograms, intravascular therapies, therapeutic stenting, and obstruction bypasses.



Angio suites help offer significant imaging capabilities along with enhanced spatial resolution. Administrations offered in angio suites include stomach aortic aneurysm, aortic analyzation, complex fringe vein ailment, and carotid conduit sickness.



These aid in performing the entire workflow, ranging from medical images to morphological characterization of parent vessels and the aneurysm sacs, advanced visualization of fluid dynamic simulation results, and virtual treatment. Angio suites help clinicians in assessing the aneurysm rupture risk and in choosing the best treatment option.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Angio Suites Market



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to propel the angio suites market. The burden of cardiovascular diseases globally is anticipated to be over 30% of total deaths. Moreover, according to the American Heart Association, over 41% of the U.S. population is likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases by 2030.



Increasing government focus on offering funding for the development of innovative medical devices, including angio suites, drives the angio suites market. For instance, in 2018, the Government of Australia offered a medical device fund of over US$ 8 Mn to support the development and manufacture of medical devices and its related technologies.



However, a lack of trained professionals well-equipped with the utilization of angio suites is expected to hamper the angio suites market. The skill gap in anticipated to increase significantly in the near future.



High costs associated with setting up angio suites along with the high installation charges associated with them combined with a lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is projected to hamper the global angio suites market.



North America to Lead Global Angio Suites Market



In terms of region, the global angio suites market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global angio suites market in 2019, owing to strong presence of leading market players, increasing investments on research & development, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases



Europe followed North America in terms of share of the global angio suites market in 2019. The market in Asia Pacific is projected expand at a rapid pace, followed by the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Rise in focus of governments of countries in Asia on enhancing health care facilities, increase in focus of market players in Asia Pacific to leverage growth opportunities, rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in patient pool boost the global angio suites market.



Key Players Operating in Global Angio Suites Market



Major market players are focused on expansion of their presence in the angio suites market, primarily by adopting inorganic growth strategies. Leading players operating in the global angio suites market are:



GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



