Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- AngioDynamics, Inc. (AngioDynamics) is a medical device company. It carries out the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The company's major products include ablation and NanoKnife systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, dialysis products, angioplasty products, drainage products, thrombolytic products, embolization products, venous products and targeted renal therapy products. The company's products are utilized by interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, surgeons, and other physicians for the minimally-invasive diagnosis and treatment of cancer and peripheral vascular disease. AngioDynamics sells its products through direct sales force across the US and through a network of distributors outside the US markets. AngioDynamics is headquartered in New York, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the AngioDynamics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
