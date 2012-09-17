AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of AngioDynamics, Inc. are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying excessive compensation to certain top officials at AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of AngioDynamics, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of AngioDynamics’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



million for the 52 weeks period that ended on May 31, 2009 to $221.79 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on May 31, 2012. However its Net Income of $9.93 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on May 31, 2009 declined to a Net Loss of $5.09 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on May 31, 2012.



Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) grew from as low as $9.91 per share in March 2009 to as high as $16.92 per share in February 2011. However, NASDAQ: ANGO shares fell in August 2012 to as low as $10.44 per share.



The new CEO of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) earned a total of over $3.5 million in the Fiscal year 2012, while the former CEO earned a total of over $1.2 million in the Fiscal year 2012.



On September 14, 2012, shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) closed at $12.30 per share.



