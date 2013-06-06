AnglerSupplyHouse.com Releases Selection of the Top 5 Best Small Fishing Boats

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- For many people, fishing is one of the world’s most enjoyable activities. It’s also one of the oldest hobbies in the world. For thousands of years, humans have turned to the seas, rivers, and lakes to fish for sustenance or pleasure. And today, anglers have plenty of options when it comes to choosing the perfect fishing boat.



One website aims to make shopping for a fishing boat as easy as possible for visitors. That website is AnglerSupplyHouse.com, which recently released its choices for the best small fishing boats available in the world today. Some fishing boats feature small pontoons, making them easy for single anglers on a quiet lake. Other boats include multiple swivel seats and other accessories.



Once visitors have found the fishing boat that fits their needs, the AnglerSupplyHouse.com website links visitors to the sales page for that boat on Amazon, which tends to offer the lowest online prices and affordable shipping offers.



A spokesperson for AnglerSupplyHouse.com explains what goes into a typical fishing boat review:



“Our reviews extensively cover every inch of the fishing boat and explain why the boat is perfect for certain types of anglers. We list the specific advantages that the boat offers along with a list of disadvantages. Our goal is to provide visitors with all of the information they need to make an intelligent decision on their next fishing boat purchase.”



For those who are relatively new to fishing, the website also explains the advantages of different types of boats. In general, small fishing boats come in a handful of different designs, including:



-Pontoon fishing boats

-Sport fishing boats

-Catamaran fishing boats

-Plastic fishing boats



Some boats are inflatable, which makes them easy to carry around in the back of a truck or car. Other boats feature hard hulls, which means they may have to be towed using a special trailer or tied to the roof of a vehicle.



Pontoon fishing boats are particularly popular with anglers. Pontoon fishing boats have two or three pontoon hulls with a material stretched between the hulls to allow the angler to comfortably stand or sit. Pontoon boats are popular for fishing on lakes or gentle rivers and they vary widely in terms of size and quality:



“Some people prefer the easy maneuverability of a small 8 to 9 foot pontoon boat, while others appreciate the sturdiness and balance of a larger 12 or 16 foot pontoon boat.”



Whether buying a small fishing boat for the first time or searching for an easier way to fish, AnglerSupplyHouse.com aims to connect visitors with the perfect fishing boat for their needs.



