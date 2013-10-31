Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Anglo American plc : Metal and Mining - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Anglo American plc : Metal and Mining - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Anglo American plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Anglo American plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Anglo American plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Anglo American Plc (Anglo American) is one of the leading diversified mining companies, which involves in the exploration, extraction and processing of metals and minerals. It offers iron ores, manganese ores and alloys, platinum group metals, copper and nickel base metals, and rough and polished diamonds. In addition, Anglo American offers heavy building materials such as aggregates, asphalt, concrete products, lime, cement, mortar and ready-mixed concrete, dicalcium phosphate, integrated phosphate fertilizers, phosphoric acid, and niobium products. Its operations span across Africa, Europe, South America, North America, Australia and Asia. Anglo American is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Anglo American plc



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145166/anglo-american-plc-metal-and-mining-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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