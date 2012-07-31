Angola Infrastructure Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Angola Infrastructure Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- BMI View: A severe infrastructure deficit and the number of projects currently underway in Angola - particularly in the transport and the housing sectors - mean we are optimistic with regard to sustained growth in the country's construction industry. We forecast average annual real growth of 13.5% between 2012 and 2016, the highest in the region.
The key factors driving our optimistic outlook are:
- There continues to be significant investment in reconstruction following the extensive civil war (1975-2002). The Angolan National Roads Institute (INEA) has revealed the Angolan road network increased from just 322km in 2006 to 6,404km in 2010. Meanwhile, plans are being undertaken to build a total of 13,800km of asphalted roads.
- Oil windfalls are going to be significant in 2012 with global oil prices persistently high in the first five months of the year. . This will provide the funds for spending in the sector as it grants the government more fiscal freedom. With infrastructure development heralded as one of the government's key priorities, we expect inflated oil revenues to be funnelled into crucial projects.
- Housing investment is taking centre stage and is a major focus of government expenditure. A number of projects - for the construction of tens of thousands of homes across the country - have been announced. In August 2011, the Angolan government was reported to have partnered with China International Fund Limited (CIF) to carry out a project involving the construction of 5,000 new houses in a new neighbourhood of Kilamba over the next two years.
- The government is keen to use public-private partnerships (PPPs) to encourage private sector investment in the infrastructure sector, and to transfer risk to the private sector. Numerous PPPs are expected to be procured in 2012. With a number of technically proficient construction companies already present in the country, we expect considerable interest; however, raising financing will be the main concern.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
New GDP data for 2011 from the central bank show that our 2011 forecast (AOA685bn) was slightly higher than the final official figure of AOA714.8bn (US$7.5bn). Nonetheless, our expectation of high (nominal) growth was confirmed and we anticipate the same dynamics of high oil prices buying growth in the industry to continue over 2012. High inflation eroded real growth over 2011
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- India Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- China Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Germany Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Thailand Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q3 2012