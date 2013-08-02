Angola Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 - New Report Available

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- We are maintaining our outlook for growth in Angola's construction industry as the government focuses on infrastructure investment in an attempt to diversify the economy. In addition to increased spending in the FY2013 budget, which is in line with the 2013-2017 National Development Plan, we also see continued investment from Chinese companies to support national resource extraction. Consequently, we are forecasting growth of 15.1% and 14.4% in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Angola's construction industry is expected to be boosted by a combination of government investment, supported by a drive to develop infrastructure to support economic diversification and a strong expansion in oil production and therefore revenues. The country should also see continued investment from China, Brazil and Portugal, with the former two providing funding to support investments. Indeed, with oil exports to the US falling, China will become an increasingly crucial partner for Angola in order to maintain strong oil revenues as production continues to grow domestically.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key elements driving our positive forecast:
- The FY2013 budget, passed in January 2013, outlines a 60% increase in public investment, much of which will be directed to construction projects and infrastructure rehabilitation. Overall, public sector spending will expand by 26% to reach US$52.1bn, a third of which will go to social projects such as healthcare, education and housing, thereby providing a further boost to the construction sector. Elevated oil prices, combined with growth in oil output, should boost revenues in 2013 to support this investment.
- Oil production is expected to grow by 16% in 2013, to 2.4mn barrels per day. This should support revenue growth and infrastructure investment.
- The 2013-2017 National Development Plan will target social infrastructure and basic utilities. Investment into water and electricity provision will be prioritised, as will that into expanding healthcare, education and access to housing. It is hoped that these measures will help the country reach average annual GDP growth of 7.1% over the period, with 7.3% per annum expected in the non-oil sector.
- China will continue to be a key investor in Angola, with trade between the two countries having expanded by 37.7% over 2012, accounting for 40% of all Angolan oil exports. The Angolan National Private Investment Agency released data on the relationship between the two countries, on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The relationship peaked in 2009, when ANIP approved 66 projects from Chinese investors, including 56 for construction, worth over AOP16bn. Between 2002 and 2010, China ExIm Bank provided US$14.5bn in credit for Angola, the majority of which went towards infrastructure projects. We do not anticipate a change in this relationship over the near term.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- India Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Romania Infrastructure Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Infrastructure Report Q3 2013