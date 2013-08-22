Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Angola Mining Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Angola's mining industry is set to reach US$2.8bn in 2017, growing at an average rate of 5.3% a year. The

rate of growth will remain stable thereafter, with diamonds providing the main thrust for production growth

over the medium term. New areas of mining, including iron ore, copper and phosphates, are also receiving

increasing international interest from investors and are expected to provide further momentum for Angola's

mining sector over the long term. That said, we do not expect the mining sector to receive much attention

from the government as the country's burgeoning oil sector attracts the lion's share of investment. Therefore,

problems relating to mining such as poor infrastructure and stringent bureaucracy are unlikely to be

resolved in the near term.

Prospecting To Begin In Kwanza Sul

In Q412, Angola-based diamond miner Sociedade Mineira de Catoca (SMC) was awarded the rights to

carry out prospecting for diamonds in the province of Kwanza Sul. The announcement followed the

completion of surveying work by SMC in the mining zones of Gango and Quitbia, both of which

encompass a concession area of 3,000km sq. The company is due to install equipment for prospecting in the

area in Q313 in addition to carrying out demining and geological analysis of the region. The project will be

the first diamond mining enterprise in Kwanza Sul province and is the culmination of ongoing attempts to

launch exploration projects at Gango and Quitbia since 2001. This and other projects will ensure that

diamonds dominate Angola's mining sector for the foreseeable future.



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