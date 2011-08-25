Website Offers Angry Birds Fans Access to Ten Bonus Levels

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2011 -- Around the world, millions of people have been captivated by the highly enjoyable video game Angry Birds. Originally created as a game for the iPhone, it has taken off in popularity and is now available on other platforms such as the BlackBerry and Android. It is also holding steady as the number one app in the iTunes app store.



Angry Birds Online, a website that features the video game in a downloadable format, is currently featuring 10 extra bonus levels of the Angry Birds game that are not available anywhere else. Throughout the month of August and September only, people who play Angry Birds can visit the website and get free access to these bonus levels.



“Rovio has privately released extra bonus levels that cannot be found anywhere else but on special websites who have helped them market and get people to play the game Angry Birds,” said company spokesperson Lewis Turner, adding that he was thrilled his website was selected for the limited time special bonus offer.



“These levels cannot be found on ANY other versions of Angry Birds you might see,” he said.



For those who are as of yet unfamiliar with the Angry Birds game, Turner offered this explanation and description: “the game is based on evil green monsters that steal the eggs of the birds. This makes them angry, hence the name ‘Angry Birds Online,’” he said.



“To get the eggs back, you must destroy the fortresses of the green monsters by firing birds at them. There are all types of different birds, each with its own special ability. You have a set amount of birds you can use—if you destroy the fortress with those allotted birds, you beat the level. If you don’t you fail the level and need to try again.”



Getting the Angry Birds download is easy. Just visit the website and click on the word “download,” located in the top navigation bar or near the bottom of the home page. A download will start, and once completed, fans of the game can play Angry Birds on their computer, all for free.



“That’s the best part about the Angry Birds game online,” Turner said. “You can simply download it right to your PC. If you what to play the Angry Birds game online with a mobile device, then all you do is download it from the website and then transfer it across to your mobile.”



For more information on Angry Birds Online, visit http://angry-birds-online.com.